Syria says cell behind ‘terrorist bombings’ in Damascus arrested

Explosions rocked the Syrian capital on Tuesday as French President Emmanuel Macron visited the city.

Syrian authorities have arrested a cell responsible for “terrorist bombings” that struck the capital, Damascus, two days ago, the interior minister says.

Two explosions rocked Damascus on Tuesday as French President Emmanuel Macron visited the city.

“The cell responsible for the terrorist bombings that targeted Damascus two days ago is now in our custody,” ⁠Syrian Minister ⁠of Interior Anas Khattab said on Thursday in a statement carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

He said authorities would ‌reveal the identities of the cell’s members, their roles and all their links after investigations were completed.

The suspects were arrested during simultaneous raids across four neighbourhoods in Damascus and its surrounding countryside.

The two bombs exploded near the Four Seasons hotel, where Macron spent the night.

The Interior Ministry said one device had been placed inside a parked car, while the other was concealed in a rubbish bin. Both exploded as specialists attempted to defuse them.

Speaking alongside Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa following the blasts, Macron said: “We must at once stand alongside those who have been injured, continue to be uncompromising on security… but not let ourselves be destabilised.”

The bombings are the latest in a series of security breaches, and highlight the precarious situation in Syria, which remains politically volatile following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

Thirty-six people were injured in Tuesday’s attack, which overshadowed the first visit to Syria by a European Union head of state since al-Assad was ousted.

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Nine people were killed in a separate bomb attack at a crowded cafe in central Damascus last week. No group has claimed responsibility, but Damascus Governor Maher Marwan said “bad actors” were trying to destabilise the country.