Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 10 people in 24 hours despite ‘ceasefire’

Multiple Israeli attacks have killed at least 10 people in Gaza in 24 hours as violence persists despite a United States-brokered “ceasefire”, according to medical sources.

At least four of the Palestinians were killed on Thursday, with several others killed on Wednesday. Details were available on only some of the deaths.

Two people were killed in an Israeli drone attack on a home west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, medical sources told Anadolu news agency. The bodies of the two victims were taken to Nasser Hospital after the strike targeted the courtyard of a home in the Batn as-Sameen area.

Another Israeli strike in a busy street of Gaza City killed one person and injured several others on Thursday, while one more Palestinian was killed and several injured in a drone strike in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, the sources added.

A day earlier, an Israeli strike on a humanitarian vehicle transporting goods from the Karam Abu Salem (known as Kerem Shalom to Israelis) crossing to a warehouse in Gaza killed one person.

The World Central Kitchen (WCK), an aid group that’s been one of the main organisations delivering food to Palestinians in need, said the driver – identified as Ahmad Nasser Saleem – was killed.

“Humanitarian aid deliveries should never be a target,” WCK said in a statement, adding that it was in contact with the driver’s family and expressed its condolences. It expects a full accounting by Israel of the deadly attack.

The Gaza Ministry of Health said eight people were killed in 24 hours, with at least 17 others injured. The ministry did not provide additional information on the circumstances of the casualties. It said more than 73,118 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the start of Israel’s genocidal war in October 2023.

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The continued killings came despite Israel and Hamas agreeing to a “ceasefire” on October 10, 2025.

Since then, while fighting on the ground has mostly stopped, Israel has continued carrying out air strikes inside the enclave, killing at least 1,092 Palestinians and wounding more than 3,507 during the “ceasefire”, data from the Health Ministry showed.

Since October, Palestinian fighters have killed at least four Israeli soldiers in Gaza.

Israel has also expanded its control of the enclave beyond the “Yellow Line”, which demarcates areas in Gaza that it was supposed to occupy, according to the truce. Last week, Gaza’s Government Media Office said Israeli forces now control about 80 percent of the strip.

Last week, a group of United Nations agencies and NGO groups also warned that the continued expansion of areas under Israeli control endangers civilians and relief efforts. Already, dozens of Palestinian families have been forced to leave their homes near the “Yellow Line”.

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip remains critical, with its healthcare system still devastated by Israeli attacks and restrictions on aid shipments. On Thursday, health authorities said Gaza’s laboratories and blood banks are on the verge of a complete shutdown because of a crippling shortage of crucial supplies, which is threatening to paralyse diagnostic services for patients and the wounded across the war-battered enclave.

Sahar Ghanem, a director with the Health Ministry, said shortages of lab materials have reached 87 percent while essential items needed for diagnostic tests are running at a 74 percent deficit.

Meanwhile, Hamas chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya arrived in ‌Cairo ‌for more ceasefire talks, which have so far been at a deadlock. The two parties have failed so far to implement the second, and more sensitive, phase of the “ceasefire”, which should deal with Hamas’s disarmament and the Israeli military’s withdrawal from Gaza.