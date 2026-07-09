Graham Platner drops Maine Senate bid: What that means for Democrats

Democrats are scrambling to field a candidate as popular as Platner to clinch Maine in the midterms.

Democrat Graham Platner has withdrawn his bid for the Senate race in the US state of Maine amid allegations of sexual assault by a former partner as high-stakes November midterms draw closer.

The scandal has rocked the Maine Senate race, which Democrats have honed in on as a necessary win to gain new seats and upset the Republican Senate majority.

The Maine race, which is proving to be one of the most competitive and controversial, has also exposed widening rifts between establishment Democrats on the one hand, and the party’s progressive faction.

Currently, Republicans have a 53-47 majority over the Democrats in the Senate. Democrats are eager to field a candidate who can defeat Republican Senator Susan Collins, who has already served five terms. Collins is the only Republican holding a seat from a state that voted for Democratic candidate, former Vice President Kamala Harris, in the 2024 presidential elections.

Platner has denied the accusations against him and says his exit from the race does not mean an admission of guilt.

Here’s what we know about Platner’s withdrawal and what it might mean for Democrats:

Who is Graham Platner?

Platner, 41, is a military veteran, oyster farmer and newcomer politician who gained national attention only a few months ago.

He entered the Senate race last August as an anti-establishment outsider. A campaign video showed him speaking combatively against billionaires and Republicans, and saying he wanted to “fight for working people”. The video garnered nationwide recognition, and his campaign pulled thousands of supporters, particularly young people.

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Platner has also been critical of the Democratic establishment, which supported his primary opponent, Maine Governor Janet Mills, over him. His support base is with progressive Democrats like Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Representative Ro Khanna, all of whom endorsed Platner shortly after his campaign launched.

In April, two-term Governor Mills suspended her campaign as her opponent’s popularity surged. Platner won the June primaries with 72 percent of the vote.

A recent poll showed that Platner had a 2 percent lead over Republican Senator Collins.

However, the rising star has become an increasingly controversial figure. Details of a Nazi-era symbol chest tattoo, now-deleted posts on the Reddit social media site that allegedly downplayed sexual violence against women, and reported abusive behaviour towards his ex-partners have come out in recent months.

Platner has distanced himself from the social media posts in interviews with US media, saying they were from a time when he felt “disillusioned.” He has also denied allegations of abuse and said he was unaware of the Nazi symbolism of his tattoo, which he says he has now covered up.

Late last year, several staffers on his campaign quit amid the controversies, but the politician’s campaign kept its momentum.

What is the latest scandal?

A former girlfriend alleged that an intoxicated Platner raped her in her Maine home in 2021, according to a Tuesday investigation published by Politico.

Platner has denied the accusation.

However, the bombshell report has led several top Democrats, including Platner’s close allies, to rescind their endorsement of Platner. Sanders has withdrawn his support while the national Democratic Party has said it will no longer finance Platner’s campaign.

On Monday, the state Democratic Party issued a statement saying if Platner failed to step down by July 13, it would not be able to field any other candidates for the November midterms in line with state election rules.

“This is incredibly difficult,” Platner said in an 11-minute video statement posted on X on Wednesday, stressing that his move to step aside was not an admission of guilt.

“We are not doing it because of the allegations; we are doing it because of the structures that are being taken away from us by those in power,” he added, referring to the Democratic establishment.

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Platner also urged the Democratic Party to ensure that the process of choosing a replacement is “democratic” and that his supporters have a say amid allegations that the party was trying to impose a candidate of its choice.

“My name might be on the ballot right now, but that ballot line belongs to the people of Maine, and on November 3, it needs to belong to the people of Maine, and the next Democratic senator for Maine needs to belong to the people of Maine,” Platner said.

Who will replace Platner?

A new candidate has not been named, but Democrats are now in a scramble to choose someone who will enjoy the support Platner garnered.

Democrats must flip four Republican Senate seats nationwide in the November midterms to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress, and the Maine seat has long been seen as one of their best chances.

However, Platner’s exit has given Republicans leverage, with some analysts saying the race is now in Collins’ favour.

The state-mandated deadline to put forward a name is July 27. The Democratic Party in Maine has said it will select a new candidate at a convention within the next two weeks.

Former state Senator Troy Jackson and brewery owner Dan Keblan have declared their intention to run on social media.