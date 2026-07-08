World Cup quarterfinals are set, with eight teams advancing as Egypt’s FIFA controversy and VAR decisions prompt debate.

The FIFA World Cup quarterfinal lineup is complete after a dramatic round of 16 that delivered late comebacks, penalty shootouts and major upsets. France, Morocco, Norway, England, Spain, Belgium, Argentina and Switzerland have all secured their places in the last eight, with four blockbuster quarterfinals set to be played across the United States.

Off the pitch, however, the tournament continues to be overshadowed by controversy, as Egypt alleges officiating bias following its defeat to Argentina and FIFA faces renewed scrutiny over decisions involving the USA team and intervention by US President Donald Trump.

Here is what we know:

Who is in the World Cup quarterfinals?

What’s the full match schedule for the World Cup quarterfinals?

France vs Morocco on Thursday, July 9, at 4pm (20:00 GMT) – Boston Stadium, US

Spain vs Belgium on Friday, July 10, at noon (19:00 GMT) – Los Angeles Stadium, US

Norway vs England on Saturday, July 11, at 5pm (21:00 GMT) – Miami Stadium, US

Argentina vs Switzerland on Saturday, July 11, at 8pm (01:00 GMT on Sunday) – Kansas City Stadium, US

What other topics are being discussed?

Egypt alleges match was rigged

FIFA is facing renewed scrutiny following Argentina’s controversial 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt in the World Cup round of 16, just a day after the governing body was criticised for overturning USA striker Folarin Balogun’s suspension following an intervention by US President Donald Trump.

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Egypt’s defeat in Atlanta was overshadowed by a late VAR intervention that disallowed the Pharaohs’ second goal, a decision that shifted the momentum before Argentina completed their comeback to book a quarterfinal place.

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan accused FIFA of favouring the defending champions and suggested officials had come under pressure to keep Lionel Messi in the tournament.

“Perhaps they wanted Messi to stay in the running,” Hassan told beIN Sports. “The world champions received support at every level.”

The controversy comes amid heightened concerns over the integrity of officiating at the tournament after FIFA controversially rescinded Balogun’s red-card suspension following Trump’s public request. Although Balogun returned for the USA’s round-of-16 defeat to Belgium, the episode prompted criticism of potential political influence on football’s governing body.

Argentina fan waves Israeli flag at World Cup match

An Argentina fan was seen waving an Israeli flag during his team’s round of 16 match against Egypt, drawing attention amid wider political tensions surrounding the game.

Some observers viewed the gesture as a possible provocation towards Egypt coach Hossam Hassan, who had dedicated Egypt’s historic first-ever World Cup knockout victory to the people of Gaza.

Two staff members of the USA football team were suspended by FIFA from Monday’s round of 16 game against Belgium.

FIFA did not explain why it imposed the discipline on team manager Sam Zapatka and US Soccer Federation (USSF) Vice President of Security Frank Pannell.

The USSF did not give a reason Tuesday other than to say it was not related to the successful effort to have forward Folarin Balogun’s one-game, red-card suspension lifted.