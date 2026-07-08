Former rebel turned government ally proposes a path to peace for Sudan

Malik Agar Ayyir has proposed a national dialogue to end the civil war and steer Sudan towards democratic civilian rule.

A former rebel fighter now allied with the Sudanese government has proposed a new path forward for ending Sudan’s civil war and establishing a democratic government.

Malik Agar Ayyir, chairman of a Sudanese militia group that once fought Khartoum, is now calling for restoring the state’s monopoly on arms and dissolving non-state armed groups as part of a transition towards civilian government and free elections. He also serves as deputy chairman of Sudan’s transitional government.

The proposal, obtained by Al Jazeera, aims to create consensus among actors aligned with Sudan’s internationally recognised government by holding a dialogue or a series of meetings to tackle the thorniest issues that the nation faces.

It aims to resolve disputes about the role of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), how to handle the conflict with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, what role the international community should play, and how Sudan should be governed in the future.

It also stresses that progress cannot be made without recognition of the role that “external actors” have played in Sudan’s internal affairs. For years, Sudanese officials have pointed the finger at regional actors, particularly the United Arab Emirates, for supporting the RSF’s rebellion.

The process would build upon the terms of a landmark peace deal signed between Sudan’s government and a number of rebel groups in 2020, seeking to end decades of instability and internal conflicts.

Agar’s proposal comes after years of stalled and aborted efforts to bring the bitter civil war to an end. Since fighting began between the SAF and the RSF in April 2023, thousands have been killed and 14 million displaced, creating the world’s largest ongoing humanitarian and refugee crisis. Armed factions stand accused of grievous human rights violations, including allegations of ethnic cleansing and genocide.

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In 2025, Sudan repeatedly presented a peace plan to the UN Security Council that calls for RSF fighters to withdraw from vast areas of land in western and central Sudan as a prerequisite to negotiations. This proposal was dismissed out of hand by the paramilitary group’s leadership.

In November, a “Quad” initiative undertaken by the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt proposed an immediate three-month humanitarian truce, followed by a permanent peace that would see major reforms to Sudan’s government. This proposal was dismissed as biased by the Sudanese Armed Forces, citing the UAE’s role and alleging favourable terms for the RSF.

December saw the “Nairobi roadmap” emerge, a civilian-led effort seeking to create a credible “third pole” beyond the SAF and RSF that would reclaim agency for the Sudanese people from armed groups.

Agar has previously ruled out negotiations with the RSF, and his proposal stresses that negotiations between the army and the RSF are to be considered a separate track entirely.