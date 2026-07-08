European MPs call for probe of FIFA boss Infantino over red card suspension

European lawmakers have called for a probe into FIFA boss Gianni Infantino, after the organisation’s unprecedented decision to overturn the World Cup suspension of US striker Folarin Balogun, raising questions about whether pressure from US President Donald Trump impacted the move.

A group of members of the European parliament on Tuesday launched an initiative calling for an investigation into Infantino’s role in the decision, Euronews reported.

A letter being shared in the European parliament urged football associations across the European Union to seek a formal FIFA review of the decision-making process and any possible political interference.

Balogun, who is the US’s top goalscorer in the tournament, was shown a red card during the US victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1, which normally would force him to sit out the next game.

However, FIFA lifted his suspension for a match against Belgium on Monday, after Trump called Infantino, who he has been friendly with for years.

FIFA said the decision was made by its disciplinary committee.

It marks the first time in modern World Cup history that a red card during the tournament has not resulted in a suspension.

Europe’s football governing body UEFA called the decision “unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable”.

Trump acknowledged asking FIFA to take another look at Balogun’s case, calling the red card “horrible”, though he said he did not demand an outcome and could not tell Infantino what to do.

“I think it [the suspension] would have left a big stain,” Trump said, adding that the US and Belgium should each have their best players available for their match.

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The US went on to lose to Belgium 4-1 and was eliminated from the World Cup.

‘Perversion of justice’

European parliament lawmakers Barry Andrews, Lara Wolters and Niels Fuglsang said in a joint statement that FIFA’s decision to “change the rule on red card suspensions mid-tournament is a disgrace and a perversion of justice”.

“Once again, we’ve seen Infantino and FIFA surrender to the demands of the Trump administration,” said the statement by the lawmakers, who added that 35 colleagues have so far joined their petition.

“The beauty of sport is that it is based on impartial and transparent rules. When Infantino allows political pressure to determine who gets to play, this sense of fairness goes out the window,” they said.

Infantino defended his call with Trump, saying he told the US president that the matter was handled by FIFA’s independent judicial bodies.

“That is how FIFA’s system works, and it is a principle that I will always uphold,” said Infantino.

The Swiss football administrator has developed close ties with Trump, who he presented with a newly-created “FIFA Peace Prize” last year.