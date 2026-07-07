UK High Court to rule in Prince Harry’s Daily Mail privacy case

The United Kingdom’s High Court is to deliver its judgement in a privacy case brought by Prince Harry and other public figures on Tuesday.

The case accuses Associated Newspapers, the owner of the British tabloid the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday, of using unlawful ways of gathering information.

The case was brought by Harry, Elton John and five ⁠other high-profile British figures who accuse the publisher of violating their privacy from the early 1990s to the 2010s.

The former working royal gave testimony at the High Court in January, the first royal to do so in 130 years, and accused the Daily Mail of making the life of his wife, Meghan, “an absolute misery”.

The newspapers denied the allegations as “preposterous”, insisting the roughly 50 articles at issue were based on lawful sources, including friends, royal aides and publicists who offered information to reporters.

The financial stakes are high for both the claimants and the accused as the potential costs are expected to be tens of millions of pounds. The losing party is expected to pay trial costs while substantial damages are expected to be awarded if the claimants win.

This is the third legal case by the Duke of Sussex involving the British press. The prince settled with newspapers owned by Rupert Murdoch in January 2025. The publisher agreed to pay substantial damages and had to apologise to the prince for intruding into his personal life for more than a decade.

The duke also won a case against the Mirror Group Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mirror, for unlawful information gathering, such as phone hacking.

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The High Court’s judgement is expected to be handed down at 13:00 GMT.