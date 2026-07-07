News|Politics

Reform UK’s Farage resigns as MP amid funding scandal, forcing by-election

Nigel Farage says he’s ‘done nothing wrong’ as parliament investigates undeclared benefits he accepted from a fraudster.

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LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 7: Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage announces his resignation as a member of parliament while giving a statement on his "future in public life" at Millbank Tower on July 7, 2026 in London, England. Farage added that he would stand in the by-election triggered by his resignation. The remarks came amid renewed scrutiny over financial support he received ahead of his election as Clacton MP. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage announces his resignation as a member of parliament at Millbank Tower on July 7, 2026, in London, England [Dan Kitwood/Getty Images]
By Fiona Kelliher
Published On 7 Jul 2026

London, United Kingdom – Far-right politician Nigel Farage is resigning as a member of parliament after revelations about his financial backers, triggering a by-election in which he plans to stand as a candidate.

In a fiery speech on Tuesday, the Reform UK party leader railed against “the establishment” and insisted he has “done nothing wrong” amid growing scrutiny of his funding.

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“I’ve decided that the people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions,” Farage said, referring to the constituency where he was elected as an MP.

“This will be a people vs the establishment by-election,” he said. “It’s a chance to stick two fingers up to the entire establishment, to frankly tell them where to go.”

Farage, who has led Reform into the mainstream with zealous anti-immigration rhetoric, said he faces “yet another standards investigation” after The Sunday Times revealed he did not declare benefits paid for by a convicted fraudster.

The Sunday Times reported George Cottrell, 32, recruited and paid three staff to work on Farage’s social media before the 2024 general election and has continued to allow Farage to use a five-storey Georgian townhouse he rented near Buckingham Palace.

In 2017, Cottrell was jailed in the United States for his role in a money-laundering conspiracy.

But Farage doubled down that the benefits were for personal use, charging that parliamentary “standards are now being used as a political tool”.

“I have not broken the law in any way at all. I have not misused public money,” he said, adding, “Making money is not a crime.”

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The parliamentary standards commission is already investigating Farage for accepting 5 million pounds ($6.8m) from cryptocurrency billionaire Christopher Harborne, a gift Farage initially said would fund his private security.

The Reform leader said his resignation was fuelled by what he characterised as threats to his family’s “privacy and safety” since The Sunday Times report.

“I am going to need security for the rest of my life, and I cannot even tell you how grateful I am to Christopher Harborne because now I will never, ever need to worry about whether I’ve got the resource,” he said.

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