Prolonged hospitalisation of US Republican Mitch McConnell raises questions

The senator has been hospitalised since June 14 with few details released, raising questions over his return to work.

The prolonged hospitalisation of United States Senator Mitch McConnell has raised questions among members of his Republican Party about whether he will be able to return to his work in the chamber.

The 84-year-old McConnell, who had served for a decade as the top Republican in the Senate, has not voted since June 11. Three days after that, his office said he was admitted to hospital.

Most recently, his staff has said McConnell was “receiving excellent care”.

“The senator continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session,” the staff said.

On Tuesday, political commentator and former adviser Scott Jennings said he had spoken to McConnell “this morning” for about 20 minutes.

“I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible,” he said in a post on X.

The offices of Senate Majority Leader John Thune and fellow Republican Senator John Barrasso also said the pair had recently spoken with McConnell, according to the Politico news site.

Still, other lawmakers pointed to a lack of clarity, even as they rejected any coordinated effort to conceal McConnell’s condition.

McConnell’s office has not released any details on why he was hospitalised or any treatment he is receiving.

“Many of us aren’t speaking about Mitch McConnell’s condition because we know nothing about his condition,” Utah Senator Mike Lee, a Republican, posted on X, responding to a post from a Make America Great Again (MAGA) influencer.

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McConnell’s prolonged absence could adversely affect Republicans, who hold a slim 53-47 majority in the US Senate.

His absence has already helped Democrats pass a resolution against US President Donald Trump’s war in Iran, with four Republicans breaking from the party to vote in support.

Continued hospitalisation could also complicate efforts to move defence funding and other legislation through the Senate Appropriations Committee.

While McConnell is already planning to leave office at the end of his term in January 2027, any early departure from the Senate would likely lead to a special election in the US state of Kentucky to fill his seat.