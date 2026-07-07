Explosions heard in Syria’s Damascus

Television footage shows plumes of smoke rising in the sky; cause of the blasts not immediately clear.

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Explosions have been heard in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Television footage showed plumes of smoke rising in the sky over the city on Tuesday.

The cause of the blasts was not immediately clear and there was no immediate information about casualties.

An Al Jazeera correspondent in Damascus reported that two explosions were heard near a ⁠hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron was meant to be ‌staying during a visit to the capital.

Authorities sealed off roads after the ⁠explosions.

More to come…