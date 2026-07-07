Explosions heard in Syria’s Damascus during French President Macron’s visit

Casualties feared as two explosive devices go off in area busy with civilians.

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At least two explosive devices have gone gone off in the Syrian capital, Damascus, as French President Emmanuel Macron visits the country.

Television footage showed plumes of smoke rising in the sky over the city on Tuesday.

A security official told Al Jazeera that the explosions happened in an area busy with civilians, calling it “a criminal act” and that casualties were feared.

Footage shared online and verified by Al Jazeera showed a vehicle on fire.

An Al Jazeera correspondent said that the blasts occurred near the Ministry of Tourism, as well as a ⁠hotel where Macron was meant to be ‌staying during a visit to the capital for talks with his Syrian counterpart, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

⁠Macron’s office said the president, who was on his way to meet al-Sharaa, did not hear ⁠the blasts and the visit continued as normal.

The situation is “pretty calm” at the presidential palace, Al Jazeera’s Obaida Hitto reported from the site.

Authorities have sealed off roads and an investigation is under way.

Last week, an explosion at a cafe in central Damascus killed at least nine people and wounded 20 others, according to Syria’s Ministry of Health.

More to come…