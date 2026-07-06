UK’s Farage’s gold deal tests his populist brand as Restore Britain rises

As another far-right party gains ground, scrutiny of Farage’s outside earnings challenges his anti-establishment image.

Despite sculpting a down-to-earth image, Nigel Farage, leader of the far-right, anti-immigration party Reform UK, is now one of Parliament’s top earners from outside jobs – pulling in more than $2.5m since becoming an MP in 2024.

He has been referred to the parliamentary standards commissioner for an investigation into a 5 million pounds ($6.8m) gift. In June, it emerged that he was paid 270,000 pounds ($360,000) for 12 hours of work promoting gold bullion – a product hardly affordable for the working-class voter base he claims to represent.

That contradiction matters more now than ever.

With Rupert Lowe’s insurgent Restore Britain positioning itself as the purer populist alternative and eating into Reform’s poll lead, Farage’s earnings are becoming a test: can his anti-establishment brand survive the scrutiny of his own establishment-sized paycheques?

“Behind all too many populist radical right parties that claim to be defending the people against the elites, there are normally some very rich, very elite men who are funding the parties in order to promote their economic interests,” Tim Bale, politics professor at Queen Mary University of London, told Al Jazeera.

For Farage personally, the risk is more direct. “He is in severe danger of looking like a complete hypocrite – which, in the UK, is about the worst thing any politician can be accused of.

“And if his popularity is damaged, then the party – which relies on him – is in real trouble.”

‘Testing a permissive system’

The United Kingdom’s political finance system is built on a trade-off: parties and individuals can receive unlimited donations, provided they are transparent about where the money comes from, Sam Power, an expert in political financing, electoral regulation and corruption at the University of Bristol, told Al Jazeera.

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In Farage’s case, Power explained, he is “operating at the edges” of where disclosure rules require declarations, testing a permissive system “to its absolute limits”.

He was blunt on whether transparency alone can hold politicians like Farage to account.

“The simple answer to that is no,” he said.

Real oversight, he argued, needs stronger regulation behind it – transparency without enforcement just tells you who is getting away with what, rather than stopping it.

Farage’s earnings

Reform UK relies heavily on donations, about two-thirds of which come from wealthy individuals.

One of those is Thailand-based crypto investor Christopher Harborne, who is currently the largest single donor to a UK political party in history, having contributed more than 22 million pounds ($30m) to Reform. In 2025 alone, he donated 12 million pounds ($16.3m).

His relationship with Farage has been shrouded in controversy.

The Guardian recently revealed Reform UK’s leader had received a 5-million-pound ($6.8m) gift from Harborne that was not declared in early 2024, weeks before Farage announced his bid to become an MP and run in Clacton.

Under House of Commons rules, new legislators must register all “registrable benefits” received in the 12 months before their election.

The Conservative Party referred Farage to the parliamentary standards commissioner for investigation, questioning why such a large sum was hidden from the public.

Farage said the money was gifted to him “so that I would be safe and secure for the rest of my life”.

Fresh allegations reported by The Sunday Times claim Farage failed to declare further benefits from George Cottrell, a longtime ally convicted of wire fraud in the United States in 2017. The benefits reportedly included staff who helped run his security and online presence before he became an MP, as well as the use of Cottrell’s property near Buckingham Palace.

Farage’s team denies breaking rules, arguing the support was personal rather than political, and that Reform UK itself covered his security and staff costs after his return to front-line politics.

In a recent interview with the BBC, the anchor asked, “So, Mr Farage, how much of that money have you spent?”

“None of your business,” he fired back.

One of Farage’s most lucrative financial endeavours is his role as “brand ambassador” for Direct Bullion, a London gold dealer.

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This year, Farage declared he had earned an eye-watering 270,000 pounds for an estimated 12 hours of work.

In 2025, he earned a total of 226,200 pounds ($301,900) from the company.

These deals could undercut Farage’s anti-establishment image, Power said, adding that the episode is part of a wider pattern on the extreme ends of the political right. He drew a comparison to US President Donald Trump’s reported billion-dollar crypto windfall since returning to office.

What matters more for Farage’s popularity than the wealth itself, Power argues, is when the public connects his financial dealings to specific policy positions, including Reform UK’s light-touch stance on crypto regulation alongside Harborne’s crypto-derived fortune.

Power also suggested the scrutiny is landing, pointing to Farage’s increasingly “irritable” tone in recent interviews.

The questions are “cutting through”, he said.

Some Reform voters remain loyal, others sway

Despite the revelations, some Reform UK voters remain loyal.

Asked whether he would still vote for the party, Terry Scott, a 61-year-old painter from Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, told Al Jazeera: “Every time.”

He trusts Farage because “he is going to do something”, he said, adding that the dealings do not affect his support, or that of his friends who also back Reform UK.

While Susan Atkinson, a 70-year-old retiree from Skerton, Lancashire, voted for Reform UK in the 2024 general election, she remains undecided on which party to vote for next time.

The revelations are symptomatic of politics more broadly, she said; politicians “promise the earth and don’t actually do anything”.

Power estimated Reform UK’s roughly 30 percent polling ceiling includes a soft layer of “Reform curious” voters – as much as 10 percentage points – who are not as committed as core supporters.

Research on the recent Makerfield by-election found that messaging about Harborne’s gift measurably reduced people’s willingness to vote for Reform UK. The Labour Party’s Andy Burnham, the UK’s likely next prime minister, won against his main challenger, Reform’s Robert Kenyon, in the vote.

Power said issues such as the Direct Bullion deal risk pushing some of Reform’s support towards the hard-right Restore Britain, or back more towards the Conservatives.

Voters increasingly view Reform as “the establishment party of the right” rather than a challenger, meaning the same old defensive playbook may no longer work, he said.

At the time of publishing, Reform UK had not responded to Al Jazeera’s request for comment.

With additional reporting by Simon Speakman Cordall.