Israeli attacks on Gaza kill at least 6 as ‘ceasefire’ violations continue

Israeli attacks on Gaza City and Khan Younis also wounded more than 20 people, medical sources say.

Israeli air attacks on the Gaza Strip have killed at least six Palestinians and wounded more than 20, according to medical sources, as casualties continue to rise in the territory despite a “ceasefire” declared months ago.

At least two people were killed in an Israeli drone attack on a vehicle along al-Rashid Street in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, on Monday.

Separately, two other Palestinians were killed in an attack on a tent sheltering displaced people in al-Mawasi, near Khan Younis.

A married couple were also killed in an Israeli drone attack on an apartment in Gaza City, according to a source at al-Shifa Hospital.

Overall, the attacks wounded at least 22 people.

The Union of Fishermen’s Committees also said three Palestinian fishermen were wounded by Israeli drone fire off the coast of Gaza City.

The latest killings come despite Israel and Hamas agreeing to a United States-brokered “ceasefire” in October last year. Although large-scale fighting has largely paused, Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the territory have continued.

According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Israeli army violations of the “ceasefire” have killed at least 1,072 people and wounded 3,463 others since the truce took effect.

The latest casualties bring the overall death toll in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023 to at least 73,098, with 173,571 others injured, the ministry said.