Israeli attack on vehicle in Lebanon kills at least four

Israel has continued to launch strikes on targets in southern Lebanon despite a US-brokered ceasefire agreement signed two weeks ago.

An Israeli attack on a vehicle in southern Lebanon has killed at least four people, according to Lebanese state media.

The official National News Agency (NNA) said on Monday that a school principal, her mother, a foreign domestic worker and a Syrian citizen were killed when an Israeli drone targeted the car they were travelling in as they returned from checking on their family home in Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

Israel has continued to launch intermittent strikes on southern Lebanon, particularly in the Nabatieh area, despite a two-week-old ceasefire agreement, saying it is targeting Hezbollah sites and fighters. Both sides have accused each other of violations.

An agreement signed by the United States and Iran on ending the regional war last month also established a ceasefire in Lebanon, which began on June 21.

Hezbollah joined the US-Israel war with Iran on March 2 by firing rockets at Israel to avenge the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Lebanese authorities said Israeli attacks since then have killed at least 4,300 people.

According to the United Nations, more than 640,000 displaced people have returned home in Lebanon since June 22, after authorities said the conflict had displaced more than one million.