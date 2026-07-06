Iran reappoints a familiar face to powerful post during Khamenei funeral

The judiciary chief has emphasised the need to avenge the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and prosecute foreign 'aggressors'.

Tehran, Iran – Iran has reappointed Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei as chief justice as authorities focus on continuity amid the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen since succeeding his father in March, confirmed the reappointment of the 69-year-old cleric for another five-year term in a text message attributed to Iran’s new head of state.

The announcement came as crowds prepared to gather along a designated route in Tehran to accompany the remains of the former supreme leader and four of his family members, who were killed in an air strike on February 28, the opening day of the US-Israel war on Iran.

The funeral procession, guarded by members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), will then head to Qom and neighbouring Iraq before burial in the holy Shia city of Mashhad, in northeastern Iran.

Mohseni-Ejei was among the leading officials who were seen attending Khamenei’s funeral procession, as well as President Masoud Pezeshkian, former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, and IRGC commander-in-chief Ahmad Vahidi.

In his confirmation message, Mojtaba Khamenei asked Mohseni-Ejei to remain committed to the fight against corruption and embark on unspecified measures that would amount to a “judicial transformation”. He was also asked to pursue crimes by “arrogant powers” and “global aggressors”.

Mohseni-Ejei told state TV on Monday that he is committed to “peaks” of success envisioned by leaders of the Islamic Republic, and spoke about calls for revenge for the assassination of Khamenei.

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“Why do our dear people say ‘Revenge, revenge’? Because they want these criminal acts [of assassination] not to be repeated again. They want punishments that would deter enemies from committing such war and non-war crimes,” he said.

What does Mohseni-Ejei’s appointment mean for Iranians?

Earlier this week, Mohseni-Ejei renewed his pledge to support the “axis of resistance”, the network of regional armed groups aligned with Iran.

Amid mounting economic troubles in Iran, Mohseni-Ejei promised “decisive action” against anyone who engages in hoarding, price gouging, or other moves harming people’s livelihoods.

Under a law passed after last year’s 12-day war with Israel and the US, Iranian authorities have significantly ramped up prosecution of “espionage” and other national security-related offences.

Under Mohseni-Ejei’s watch during the war, the judiciary has carried out near-daily executions of dissidents who were arrested for security offences. This includes protesters involved in nationwide anti-government demonstrations in January, when thousands were killed.

International human rights organisations have warned that the executions have surged to their highest numbers since the late 1980s, when the theocratic establishment hanged many dissidents in the aftermath of a gruelling eight-year war with invading Iraq.

Tens of thousands have also been arrested since the protests broke out, while businessmen, celebrities, and other figures have had their assets confiscated by the state in connection with security charges.

What powers does Mohseni-Ejei have?

Article 158 of the Islamic Republic’s constitution gives the head of the judicial branch authority over the judiciary’s organisational structure, judicial bills, and the hiring, dismissal, transfer, promotion and assignment of judges.

Mohseni-Ejei can also appoint the head of the Supreme Court and the prosecutor general after consultation with Supreme Court judges. He can nominate six legal jurists of the 12-member constitutional watchdog known as the Guardian Council, who are then elected by parliament.

Since the council vets election candidates and has to ratify legislation before they can be enforced, this gives the judiciary chief indirect influence over the electoral and legislative process.

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In the days between Khamenei’s killing and the selection of his son, Mojtaba, as his replacement by the 88-member clerical Assembly of Experts, Mohseni-Ejei was part of a three-man council temporarily in charge of the country, along with the president and a member of the Guardian Council.

Mohseni-Ejei can also continue to directly influence politics via his vote on the Supreme National Security Council, the top Iranian decision-making body that is currently spearheading mediated negotiations with Washington.

According to officials and local media, Mohseni-Ejei voted in favour of the memorandum of understanding the US and Iran signed last month to effectively halt the conflict between the two countries. All but one person on the council approved the document, which paved the way for months more of talks on a more permanent peace deal. The negotiations are slated to continue after the funeral processions, with US President Donald Trump saying the talks are on hold until the commemorations end.

Mojtaba Khamenei has not attended any of his family commemoration events, ostensibly to avoid detection and assassination. Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz on Monday repeated his threat of “elimination” for top Iranian officials.

The absence of Iran’s new supreme leader has generated widespread commentary and reactions inside the country, with a number of state-affiliated media arguing that his first public appearance as supreme leader should be made at a time that delivers the greatest psychological blow to adversaries.

State-linked Rouydad24, however, said his complete lack of public profile was feeding “ambiguity at the level of the general public and international media”.

Since Mohseni-Ejei’s five-year tenure ended last week, there was speculation online that Khamenei may be considering a replacement. But the reappointment demonstrated a lack of appetite to undertake a reshuffling amid a war partially aimed at regime change in Iran.