At least 19 people killed in Sri Lanka prison clashes

More than 100 people wounded after violence broke out at prison in Negombo, north of the capital Colombo, on Sunday and continued on Monday.

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At least 19 people have been killed and more than 100 others were wounded in clashes at a prison in Sri Lanka, a medical official and local media said.

Violence broke out at the prison in Negombo, about 35 kilometres (22 miles) north of the capital Colombo on Sunday and continued on Monday, according to local media reports and police.

The Negombo hospital received the bodies of four prison guards and 15 inmates, hospital director Pushpa Gamlath told the AFP news agency on Monday.

She said more than 100 wounded inmates were also admitted.

Local television station Hiru reported that at least 20 people were killed in the fighting.

Police spokesman Chandana Herath confirmed there was a clash in the prison and that there were deaths, without providing more details.

The reason for the clashes was not immediately clear.

More to come…