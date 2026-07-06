At least 19 people killed in Sri Lanka prison clashes

More than 100 people were wounded after violence broke out at Negombo prison, north of Colombo, on Sunday and continued on Monday.

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At least 19 people have been killed and more than 100 were wounded in clashes at a prison in Sri Lanka, media reports said.

Violence broke out at the prison in Negombo, about 35km (22 miles) north of the capital, Colombo, on Sunday and continued on Monday, according to local media reports and police.

The Negombo hospital received the bodies of four prison guards and 15 inmates, hospital director Pushpa Gamlath told the AFP news agency on Monday.

She said more than 100 wounded inmates had been admitted to hospital.

Local Hiru TV reported that at least 20 people had been killed in the clashes.

Police spokesman Chandana Herath confirmed the clashes in the prison and that there were deaths, without providing further details.

The reason for the clashes was not immediately clear.

More to come…