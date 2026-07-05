Syria delays first session of transitional parliament without explanation

The transitional parliament aims to draft a new elections law during its 30-month term.

Syrian authorities have postponed the first meeting of the new transitional parliament, days after announcing the inaugural session had been scheduled for Monday.

“The convening of the first session of the people’s assembly has been postponed to a date to be determined later,” state television reported on Sunday, citing an electoral official and without specifying a reason.

Syria’s new authorities dissolved the country’s rubber-stamp legislature after toppling longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, following almost 14 years of civil war which killed about half a million people.

In March 2025, new President Ahmed al-Sharaa signed a temporary constitution that will be in force for a five-year transitional period.

In October, local committees appointed by the electoral commission, which was in turn appointed by al-Sharaa, began selecting two-thirds of the 210 members of the new parliament, with Sharaa to appoint the remaining third.

He appointed 70 members this week.

Druze-majority Suwayda province in the south has still not designated its members, after sectarian bloodshed there last year.

Electoral authorities have said the selection process would be held there when conditions are “appropriate”.

The selection process was held in formerly Kurdish-run areas of the north and northeast earlier this year after authorities in the capital Damascus assumed control there and signed a deal on integrating Kurdish institutions into the state.

The new parliament will have a 30-month term and work on a new elections law while preparing the ground for a popular vote, according to the head of the electoral committee, Mohammed Taha al-Ahmad.