China and Russia to hold annual joint naval drills

Exercises from Monday to July 13 off Qingdao to be followed by joint maritime patrols in the Pacific Ocean.

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The Chinese and Russian navies will hold joint exercises in the waters and airspace off China’s eastern coast this coming week.

In a statement on Sunday, the Chinese Ministry of Defence said the annual drills off the major port of Qingdao would be followed by joint maritime patrols in unspecified areas of the Pacific Ocean.

Separately, Russian state media reported that a cruiser, a corvette, a diesel-electric submarine and a rescue vessel from Russia’s Pacific Fleet had arrived in Qingdao for the drills that are set to run from Monday to July 13.

China’s Northern Theatre Command said its participating forces include two destroyers, a frigate, a submarine, a supply ship and a rescue vessel.

The two navies are expected to conduct reconnaissance, air and missile defence, and surface-strike exercises.

The manoeuvres come roughly two months after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s trip to China, during which he described bilateral relations as having reached an “unprecedentedly high level”.

For his part, Chinese President Xi Jinping called the two countries’ partnership “unyielding”.

The two major diplomatic and economic partners have held Joint Sea exercises since 2012. Last year’s edition took place near the Russian port of Vladivostok and was also followed by joint patrols in the Pacific.

China has never denounced Russia’s full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. It insists it is a neutral party and has been regularly calling for peace talks.