Albanian court frees protesters who rallied against Kushner-linked resort

The planned resort linked to US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law has become a flashpoint for anti-government protests.

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A court in Albania’s capital Tirana has freed 19 protesters detained during a violent protest against a resort linked to US President Donald Trump’s family.

The protesters released on Sunday were held on suspicion of “refusing to obey police orders, organising illegal demonstrations and disturbing public order”, one of their lawyers told reporters.

Two of them will be placed under house arrest and 12 must report to the judicial police once or twice a month, lawyer Dorian Matlija said. The remaining five will face no charges.

Dozens of supporters who gathered outside the court chanting “Free the boys” greeted the announcement with cheers.

There have been nightly demonstrations in Albania since May, initially over a luxury coastal resort project which is linked to Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner in a protected natural area.

The rallies have since evolved into broader anti-government and anti-corruption protests. Demonstrators have been chanting “New Albania” and “Edi Rama, resign”, referring to the prime minister.

Protests escalated last Thursday when hundreds of demonstrators rallied outside parliament for the second time in a week to confront politicians and block entry. Police used tear gas, pepper spray and water cannon to disperse them.

Some protesters tried to push through the lines of police and threw eggs, stones and other objects.

Fifteen police were injured, while 25 demonstrators were detained.

Thursday’s violence was a marked contrast to the overwhelmingly peaceful daily gatherings that have drawn thousands onto the streets since the movement began.

Tens of thousands again chanting “Free the boys” rallied on Saturday evening in Tirana in the largest protest since the movement began.

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The planned resort was first unveiled in 2024, but the latest protests began after barbed-wire fencing and bulldozers appeared on beaches in late May.

Opposition to the project has become a flashpoint for frustrations over perceived corruption, with demands now including the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Earlier this year, violent clashes broke out as protesters demanded the resignation of Rama’s deputy, Belinda Balluku, over alleged ‌‌corruption. ‌‌Balluku was fired, but mistrust remains.