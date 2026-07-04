Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce marry at NYC’s Madison Square Garden

A-list celebrities attend wedding at Madison Square Garden to see superstar couple tie the knot.

American pop megastar Taylor Swift and NFL footballer Travis Kelce have married at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, in one of the most highly anticipated showbiz weddings in years.

The ceremony was officiated by actor and comedian Adam Sandler, according to a statement from the singer’s publicist on Friday, which described Sandler as a friend of the couple.

After vows were taken, a marquee outside Midtown Manhattan arena announced “JUST&T MARRIED”, ending months of secrecy surrounding the nuptials.

In an email statement to the press, Swift’s publicist Tree Paine said the couple did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen, instead having Swift’s younger brother Austin Swift serve as her “man of honour” with Kelce’s big brother and podcast co-host Jason Kelce his best man.

The bride and groom’s outfits came from Christian Dior Haute Couture and its designer Jonathan Anderson, with shoes custom-made by Christian Louboutin. Swift wore Cartier jewellery.

Hush and hype

Swift and Kelce’s relationship has fascinated their fans since the couple began dating in 2023.

Thousands of the bride’s fans, known as “Swifties”, gathered in blistering heat outside Madison Square Garden hoping to catch a glimpse of the festivities.

Even though the event was almost entirely hidden, many wished the couple well.

Lori Powers, who lives an hour north of Manhattan and rode the train in to be near the nuptials, told The Associated Press Swift’s “music is the soundtrack behind so many amazing moments in my life. Relationships, friends, like my husband and my kids.”

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Lynn Mahoney from New Jersey said, “I wish them a lifetime of happiness. I can’t wait till they have kids. I can’t wait to see the wedding photos and everyone who’s in here today, this evening. I know it’s exciting,” according to Reuters.

A glittering array of sports and Hollywood royalty were given front-row seats to the wedding. Black SUVs were seen dropping off actors including Bradley Cooper, Zoe Kravitz, Hugh Grant and Ethan Hawke.

Models Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss, comic Chris Rock, director Steven Spielberg, singer Camila Cabello and author Jenny Han were among the star-studded guest list from the world of arts and entertainment.

Kelce’s coach Andy Reid and Chiefs teammates including running back Kareem Hunt, along with retired NFL superstar Tom Brady, also showed up to the arena for the wedding.

A secretive wedding held in a space famed for hosting iconic sports and entertainment performances for decades made for a celebratory mix of hype and hush. No social media posts were leaked from the arena, with phones apparently banned.

According to The New York Post, the couple married in a private ceremony prior to the celebrations at Madison Square Garden in New York.