Arias sends Colombia into World Cup last-16 with 1-0 win over Ghana
The World Cup round of 32 ends with Colombia beating Ghana 1-0, as Jhon Arias sends the South Americans through.
Published On 4 Jul 2026
Colombia beat Ghana 1-0 on Friday to reach the World Cup round of 16, as Jhon Arias scored the only goal and set up a clash with Switzerland.
Arias struck in the 14th minute from close range after a cross from Luis Suarez, who had just come on as a substitute for the injured Jhon Cordoba. Luis Diaz thought he had doubled Colombia’s advantage in the 56th minute, but the goal was ruled out for offside.
Colombia dominated much of the match, with Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi making three notable saves. The South Americans will face Switzerland in the last-16 on Tuesday in Vancouver.
More to follow…