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Arias sends Colombia into World Cup last-16 with 1-0 win over Ghana

The World Cup round of 32 ends with Colombia beating Ghana 1-0, as Jhon Arias sends the South Americans through.

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Colombia's midfielder #11 Jhon Arias celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between Colombia and Ghana at the Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City on July 3, 2026. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP)
Colombia's midfielder #11 Jhon Arias celebrates scoring his goal which sealed a spot in the last-16 [Juan Mabromata/AFP]
By Reuters
Published On 4 Jul 2026

Colombia ⁠beat ⁠Ghana 1-0 on Friday to reach the World Cup round of ⁠16, as Jhon Arias scored the only goal ⁠and set up a clash with Switzerland.

Arias struck in the ‌14th minute from close range after a cross from Luis Suarez, who had just come on as a substitute for the ⁠injured Jhon Cordoba. Luis ⁠Diaz thought he had doubled Colombia’s advantage in the 56th minute, but ⁠the goal was ruled out for ⁠offside.

Colombia dominated much ⁠of the match, with Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi making three notable ‌saves. The South Americans will face Switzerland in the last-16 ‌on Tuesday in Vancouver.

More to follow… 

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