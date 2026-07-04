Arias sends Colombia into World Cup last-16 with 1-0 win over Ghana

The World Cup round of 32 ends with Colombia beating Ghana 1-0, as Jhon Arias sends the South Americans through.

Colombia ⁠beat ⁠Ghana 1-0 on Friday to reach the World Cup round of ⁠16, as Jhon Arias scored the only goal ⁠and set up a clash with Switzerland.

Arias struck in the ‌14th minute from close range after a cross from Luis Suarez, who had just come on as a substitute for the ⁠injured Jhon Cordoba. Luis ⁠Diaz thought he had doubled Colombia’s advantage in the 56th minute, but ⁠the goal was ruled out for ⁠offside.

Colombia dominated much ⁠of the match, with Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi making three notable ‌saves. The South Americans will face Switzerland in the last-16 ‌on Tuesday in Vancouver.

More to follow…