Death toll from Japan earthquake climbs to 34

The magnitude 7.1 quake has killed 34 people and left six more seriously injured.

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The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwestern Japan has risen to 34, up from 25, authorities said.

The Kumamoto prefecture government confirmed the figure on Friday, adding that six more people were seriously injured.

The magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck on Tuesday near the city of Uki, knocking out power to about 40,000 homes, halting rail services, and triggering tsunami warnings in areas of Japan’s southern island of Kyushu.

Nearly half of the deaths were linked to two incidents: structural damage at a Nippon Paper Industries paper mill, and a possible gas explosion at an Aeon store.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has urged residents to remain vigilant for further strong aftershocks. Communities in the region are also facing water shortages amid ongoing summer heat, complicating relief efforts.

Japan is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries. A previous major quake in Kumamoto a decade ago killed 275 people.