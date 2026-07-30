US authorities probe cyberattack on water systems in Minnesota

A cyberattack targeted more than 30 water facilities in the Midwestern US state earlier this week.

Authorities in the United States are continuing to monitor developments in the Midwestern state of Minnesota following a cyberattack targeting dozens of community water systems earlier this week.

More than 30 community water systems were affected this week by the “coordinated cyberattack”, according to Minnesota IT Services, the state agency for information technology.

Officials have suggested that the cyberattacks resemble incidents attributed to hackers aligned with the government of Iran, although they cautioned that such assessments are preliminary in nature.

“The timing, methods of access, and targeted infrastructure share characteristics with other coordinated cyber incidents our federal partners have observed involving critical infrastructure,” Emily Zimmer, a spokesperson for the state IT agency, told the news service Reuters.

On Wednesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also confirmed that it was “actively engaged with victims” of the alleged cyberattacks.

“The FBI is aware of recent public reporting around Water and Wastewater (WWS) sectors,” the agency’s cyber division wrote in a social media post.

The FBI emphasised its “joint commitment to support critical infrastructure entities against malicious cyber actors attempting to harm the United States”.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that government officials believe that the cyberattack was likely the work of Iranian hackers, citing unnamed state and federal officials, along with others familiar with the matter.

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Those figures noted that they have not definitively determined who is behind the attack, and that their assessment could change as more data is made available.

They also noted that the attackers may have posed as Tehran-aligned hackers to ratchet up tensions with the US, which joined Israel in launching a war against Iran on February 28.

The fighting in that conflict remains ongoing, and US service members have been killed. Preliminary figures show thousands of deaths in Iran as well.

Former intelligence officials cited by the Times, however, said a false-flag operation was less likely.

While local officials reported that the well and treatment plant in at least one city temporarily went offline, the attack appears to have had minimal impact, and there are no indications that the water supply was rendered unsafe to drink.

The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and the US.

A June memorandum of understanding (MoU) that paused the fighting broke down this month, and the two countries have resumed trading strikes.

Overnight, the US launched a “heavy wave” of attacks against Iran, including against Qeshm Island, and Iran responded by targeting US bases in Kuwait and Jordan.

The recent attacks include US strikes on civilian infrastructure, including Iranian bridges and water plants, while Iran has targeted desalination plants in neighbouring Gulf countries.