UN demands end of Ugandan clampdown on dissent

The United Nations has condemned Uganda for its clampdown on dissent and opposition groups.

The UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk expressed his criticism of the country’s increasing pressure on dissidents and others in a statement issued on Thursday.

“I am appalled that the authorities are increasingly targeting any form of dissent, and deepening restrictions on the fundamental freedoms of all those living in Uganda,” Turk said. “Those who dare to speak out are silenced.”

His comments came a day after 70-year-old opposition leader Kizza Besigye was hospitalised in an unresponsive state after he collapsed during a court hearing. Besigye has been in custody since November 2024.

The UN Human Rights office said that repression against those who criticise the government has increased after the general elections on 15 January, when Yoweri K Musevini, 81, was declared president for his seventh term.

At least 50 opposition leaders and supporters, five journalists, and five human rights advocates have been subjected to human rights violations including arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, and torture, the statement noted.

Further, 10 civil society organisations have been forcibly suspended, and others subjected to harassment and scrutiny. The government has also forced the temporary closure of some media outlets.

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Turk said that the government is “creating a climate of fear that is increasing self-censorship, further stifling public debate, and deepening polarization.”

He urged authorities to prevent military interference in civil institutions and to leverage Uganda’s resources to improve conditions for people and uphold fundamental rights.