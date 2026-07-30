Republicans delay vote on Trump’s US attorney general pick amid concerns

Senate committee postpones vote as key Republican says he has not received information on ‘anti-weaponisation’ fund.

Key Republicans have delayed a Senate committee vote on United States President Donald Trump’s pick to become attorney general.

The delay of the Judiciary Committee vote, which was originally set for Thursday, represents a major stumbling block in the nomination of Todd Blanche, who is currently leading the Department of Justice (DOJ) in an acting capacity.

The decision came amid concerns from two key Republicans over Blanche’s proximity to Trump and, particularly, a controversial legal settlement in the president’s lawsuit against the top federal tax agency, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Blanche had served as Trump’s personal criminal defence lawyer before being tapped for the DOJ.

A spokesperson for the committee said late on Wednesday the vote would be postponed “as work continues to secure sufficient support” for Blanche.

All Republicans on the committee would need to vote in favour of Blanche to bring his nomination to a full vote in the chamber.

Republican Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who are leaving Congress, have been vocal in their scepticism over Blanche.

Their concerns have focused on Trump’s settlement with the IRS, following a lawsuit relating to an agency leak of Trump’s tax returns. The deal included a provision that shielded Trump and his family from future tax investigations. It also created a so-called $1.8bn “anti-weaponisation fund” under which individuals who alleged political prosecution by the federal government could seek compensation.

Both Republicans and Democrats vehemently opposed the fund, which they characterised as a scheme to use taxpayer funds to reward Trump’s allies.

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During previous Senate hearings, Blanche has maintained that the plan was discontinued. A federal judge has also ruled the settlement illegal. Still, critics have said they have not received sufficient guarantees that the plan could not be resurrected, and have requested that Blanche and officials put their intention to abandon the settlement in writing.

Cornyn on Wednesday accused the DOJ of “stonewalling” further requests for information. He told reporters “the ball is in Blanche’s court”.

Trump, meanwhile, weighed in on the situation on Wednesday, suggesting Cornyn was holding up proceedings out of discontent with the president.

In May, Trump made the unexpected move of endorsing Cornyn’s Republican primary challenger, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. That came despite polls indicating that Cornyn, who has served in the Senate for more than two decades, would fare far better in the November race against Democratic candidate James Talarico.

Paxton went on to defeat Cornyn in the primary race.

“Maybe John Cornyn’s upset with me because I didn’t endorse him,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday.

At the DOJ, Blanche has overseen many of Trump’s top priorities, including investigations and prosecutions into the president’s political enemies.

Still, under questioning from Senators this month, Blanche repeatedly maintained he oversaw the DOJ independently from the White House.

Blanche has also faced questioning over the DOJ’s handling of investigation files related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The department was legally compelled by Congress to release those files earlier this year.