NATO jets scramble as Russian missile detonates in Poland

The growing series of NATO airspace violations is raising concern that Russia’s war on Ukraine could escalate.

NATO fighter planes have been scrambled as a Russian missile entered Polish airspace and crashed.

The missile, which entered Polish airspace early on Thursday, was part of a barrage of ballistic missiles and drones launched by Russia against Ukraine overnight, killing at least eight civilians, including children, and injuring more than 50.

Concern that Russia’s war on Ukraine risks entangling neighbouring NATO states is on the rise. Poland is just one of several alliance members to have confronted repeated stray drones and missiles. Such incidents have become increasingly common in recent months as Russia and Ukraine have launched hundreds of projectiles at one another.

NATO members, including Poland, launched F-16 jets in response to the sighting of the missile, as well as an aerial refuelling aircraft and an airborne early warning plane, a spokesperson for the alliance said.

NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to defend its territory, the spokesperson added.

Polish authorities said the explosion had created a wide crater in the eastern village of Tarnawa-Kolonia. While the incident caused no injuries or damage, it will deepen tensions between NATO and Russia as European countries fear the four-year-old war could spill into their territory.

“Poland and NATO activated their air and ground defences,” NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on social media.

“This incident is yet another reckless act by Russia and a dangerous consequence of its war against Ukraine,” he said.

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Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk rushed to the site of the incident. “Everything indicates” that it was a Russian missile, he said.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X that it was “a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile” that violated NATO airspace.

“This is yet another clear demonstration that strengthening Ukraine’s air defense now is urgent and serves as a guarantee for the protection of the entire Euro-Atlantic community,” he said.

Stray drones and missiles have become a core focus for European countries, especially for those on NATO’s eastern flank.

Romania has reported repeated incursions by stray drones into its airspace. On Monday, following the latest incursion of three drones, Bucharest summoned Russia’s ambassador to complain about the “repeated violations”.

In May, Estonia and Latvia reported drones entering their airspace from Russia. The government in Riga then collapsed over an argument on how to handle the projectiles.

Last year Poland added deployments to its air defences in response to the threat. It has also regularly detected violations of its airspace by Russian missiles and drones.

Drone incursions have, meanwhile, also led to discussions in the European Union about building a possible “drone wall” to shield its eastern flank.