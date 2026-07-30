Israeli strikes kill at least four, including children, across Gaza Strip

Bombings take place as Hamas officials meet with Qatari, Egyptian and Turkish mediators in Cairo to discuss truce.

At least four people have been killed and dozens injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza despite an ongoing “ceasefire” in the latest violation of the agreement that was meant to help end the genocide.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health on Thursday, hospitals across the Gaza Strip received six bodies and 34 injured people in the past 24 hours. These include four new deaths, as well as one person who died from previous injuries and one body that was recovered.

A man and an eight-year-old child were killed in an Israeli air strike on the southern city of Khan Younis, health officials told the Reuters news agency.

The attack targeted a tent encampment for people displaced by Israel’s siege, which has destroyed the homes of more than 1.2 million people, equivalent to almost 60 percent of the population.

In a separate attack on Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, an 18-month-old baby was killed when an air strike struck a house. Eight others were injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, in Gaza City, a Palestinian man riding a bicycle was also killed in a strike that left 10 others wounded.

Reporting from Gaza City, Al Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary said the aftermath of a separate attack on Wednesday evening in Gaza City’s Shati refugee camp was “terrifying”.

“We’re talking about a building that was targeted. This building was surrounded by two makeshift tent camps and these tents are now all damaged and the people who were sheltering inside these tents are homeless. We’re talking about 35 families that were terrified when these massive explosions took place yesterday,” Khoudary said.

Advertisement

Ceasefire talks

The latest Israeli attacks come as Hamas officials held talks in Cairo with mediators from Egypt, Qatar and Turkiye on the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire with Israel, which came into effect almost 10 months ago.

The talks have stalled primarily because of two key issues: Israel’s failure to withdraw from Gaza and cease its attacks, and Hamas refusing to disarm as per Israeli demands.

On Thursday, the Reuters news agency reported that a Hamas official said the group would deliver a “positive and good” response but provided no further details.

According to reports, Hamas wants certain aspects of the current deal to be amended to protect the rights of government employees in accordance with Palestinian law. The group also reportedly has a proposal that would see its weapons managed by a Palestinian body rather than handed over to Israel.

Israel has failed to honour its obligations under the October 2025 ceasefire agreement.

The deal states that 600 trucks of humanitarian aid are to be allowed into Gaza each day. However, Israeli authorities continue to restrict the amount of vital supplies entering the territory.

“The intensifying air strikes and the attacks continue across the Gaza Strip despite the fact there is a ceasefire,” said Al Jazeera’s Khoudary.

“We have been reporting on this since the ceasefire took place. Despite the truce, Israeli forces continue with their violations and breaches against the Palestinians here in Gaza. We’re talking about more than 1,000 Palestinians that have been killed and over 3,000 that have been injured [since October],” she added.

Overall, since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on October 7, 2023, Israeli attacks have killed at least 73,341 Palestinians and wounded 174,086 others.