India’s arms sale to Israel risks complicity in Gaza genocide, Amnesty says

Rights group says India continues to support the Israeli military despite genocide ‘broadcast worldwide on an almost daily basis’.

India continues to supply arms to Israel despite a “substantial risk” of them being used in the “ongoing genocide against Palestinians” in Gaza, according to a report by Amnesty International.

In a report shared with Al Jazeera, the Britain-based rights group on Thursday documented how India has “forged a close and profitable partnership with the Israeli defence sector and has become a significant contributor to the supply chains that support Israel’s military operations”.

“Amnesty International investigators analysed 2,596 shipments of weapons, ammunition, parts and components shipped from India to Israel since 7 October 2023,” the report titled The Supply of Weapons and Ammunition to Israel said, referring to the beginning of the massive Israeli offensive on Gaza.

According to the report, Indian companies have supplied at least 390,516 small arms parts for military-grade weapons, 564,970 parts of explosive ordnance – such as drone warheads and artillery shell casings – and 298 components of military vehicles to Israeli military suppliers.

Amnesty said it used shipment trade data to reveal how weapons, ammunition, parts and components were shipped to Israeli companies that supply them to the country’s army.

The rights group said its researchers “systematically excluded” shipments that may have been destined for civilian use, adding that they identified India’s exports of weapons and ammunition, including parts and accessories, categorised under the internationally recognised Harmonised System codes (HS Code) 93+ and 8710+.

Earlier this year, Al Jazeera also obtained 91 Indian customs export documents covering arms-related shipments to Israel in 2024 under the classification code 93069000, which refers to “bombs, grenades”, according to India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s customs book.

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The documents showed Indian firms exporting weapons components to Israeli arms manufacturers, including Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, IMI Systems Limited and MCT Materials.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2024 issued provisional measures that ordered Israel to take action to prevent genocide in Gaza. Since then, many human rights groups and independent United Nations experts have called Israel’s actions in Gaza a genocide.

Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International’s secretary-general, said the group’s report “reveals India’s continuing support to the Israeli military and defence sector despite the genocide in Gaza, which has been broadcast worldwide on an almost daily basis for years”.

“India manufactures and supplies arms transferred to Israel through its ownership and control over key supplier companies,” Callamard said.

“Not only has India failed to regulate arms exports to Israel by private companies in line with international law and standards, it has also deepened its defence partnership with Israel.”

Historically, India and Israel have deep ties in the areas of defence and security matters.

India has been Israel’s largest defence purchaser for years, including 29 percent of the total sales between 2020 and 2025, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Israel ranked third during the same period in India’s list of countries it sells arms to, with 15 percent of the imports coming from there – after Russia with 40 percent and France with 29 percent, SIPRI data shows.

India and Israel signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation aimed at enhancing military, industrial and technological ties on November 4, 2025.

During a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel, the two countries, in a joint statement, “acknowledged the significant growth made in defence cooperation between their nations, both in scope and scale” and “provided a vision and a roadmap for future defence cooperation”.

Modi has frequently described Netanyahu as a “dear friend”, despite the International Criminal Court having issued an arrest warrant in late 2024 for the Israeli premier over the alleged war crimes carried out during Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.