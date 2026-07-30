Argentina’s Milei seeks to deport foreigners that spread ‘hate’ of country

Experts have cast doubt on legality of the emergency decree as Milei decries a campaign of ‘hostility’ after World Cup.

Argentinian President Javier Milei has signed an emergency decree empowering the government to eject foreigners who spread “hate” about the South American nation.

The legality of the measure, signed on Thursday, has already been questioned by experts. The decree allows the government to bar, deport or revoke the visas of those who express “hate” or tarnish national symbols.

In announcing the measure, Milei’s office addressed the global animus Argentina faced after its appearance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The country reached the final match of the tournament, but its second-place finish was tarnished by accusations of racism among its players and fans. Milei framed that backlash as a campaign to discredit the country.

“In light of recent displays of hostility toward the Argentine Republic and Argentines, the national government reaffirms that the defence of the nation, its citizens and its symbols is non-negotiable,” the president’s office said.

“Anyone who attacks the Argentine Republic is not welcome in our country.”

The decree comes at a time when many Argentinians have expressed frustration over what they see as unfair criticism of their team during the recent World Cup.

That tournament, which concluded on July 19 with Spain defeating Argentina, prompted speculation about favourable officiating for the Argentinian side.

After the final match ended, a brawl appeared to break out on the football pitch. FIFA this week announced it would initiate a disciplinary probe against three Argentinian players and one coach, citing allegations of “unsporting behaviour”. One Spanish player was also cited.

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FIFA also said it would investigate incidents of “discriminatory chants and gestures” and “inappropriate messages” from the Argentinian side.

Many Argentinians expressed frustration to see sports fans around the world, including much of Latin America, rally behind Spain, and the allegations of racism prompted heated discourse on social media.

The libertarian Milei has asserted, without evidence, that global criticism is the result of a coordinated “anti-Argentina campaign” financed by leftists in Brazil, Mexico and the United States Democratic Party.

Brazil recalled its ambassador last weekend in response to those accusations and insults directed at the country’s president and members of its judiciary.

Thursday’s presidential decree in Argentina says that it does not apply to ideological disagreement or political, academic or civic criticism protected under Argentina’s constitution.

But it does not include details about how the term “hate” will be defined and whether immigration authorities will search the social media histories of tourists and foreign residents.