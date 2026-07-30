ABC News says FCC is carrying out intimidation campaign to shape coverage

Trump administration has frequently sought to pressure companies over coverage critical of the president and his allies.

The news outlet ABC has accused the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) of using the threat of cancelled broadcast licences as part of an intimidation campaign against the media critical of President Donald Trump.

In a court filing on Thursday, the Disney-owned company highlighted the FCC’s decision to conduct an early licence review of eight ABC stations.

That move, it says, serves as a warning to other outlets whose coverage Trump deems unfavourable.

“The retaliation against ABC is a signal to every media company in the country: accommodate the administration’s view of what news coverage should look like or pay the price,” ABC wrote in its filing.

It added that the FCC is seeking “a media industry too fearful of official reprisal to report the news freely”.

Since Trump took office for a second term, critics have accused his administration of targeting news outlets that the president dislikes.

In December, Trump filed a $10bn lawsuit against the BBC, and he is also pursuing defamation lawsuits against The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal for $15bn and $10bn, respectively.

Just last week, the Department of Justice withdrew subpoenas that sought to compel New York Times journalists to testify about their reporting on Trump’s new Air Force One plane — and what safety measures it may be lacking.

Supporters of press freedom have warned that such aggressive action could be used as a means of dampening free speech, as protected under the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

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In ABC’s case, the broadcasting licences for the stations in question were not due for renewal until October 2028. But in April, FCC Chair Brendan Carr ordered an early review, something the agency has not done in more than 50 years.

The FCC said the decision, announced several days after Trump demanded that ABC fire late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel, was prompted by an investigation into whether the company’s diversity policies amounted to unlawful discrimination.

Critics argue that such inquiries have been a frequent instrument for exerting pressure on companies at odds with Trump’s priorities.

Trump himself has spoken in open terms about his desire to see sources of critical coverage curtailed, calling on regulators to revoke licences of outlets whose coverage is critical of the government and its allies.

In November, the president said the FCC should revoke ABC’s licences after a correspondent asked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a critical question, calling it “insubordinate”.

In July, Trump delivered a speech on election integrity that several broadcasters, including ABC, did not air on their main channels, opting instead for online streaming and other forms of news coverage.

Trump, however, lashed out at those news channels in his speech, accusing them of participating in election malfeasance. “Fraud like this should mean a revocation of their licences,” he said.

The Republican leader has previously described coverage critical of his war on Iran as a potential form of treason, a crime that can carry the death penalty in the US.

“From its earliest days, this administration has made clear its intent to punish ABC for its news coverage and to create a chilling effect on ABC and others,” ABC said.