Yemen’s Houthis threaten Saudi Arabia after alleged airspace intrusion

Yemen’s Houthis have threatened Saudi Arabia’s airports and vital assets if Riyadh violate its airspace or attempt to attack it, as the Iran-backed rebels accused the kingdom of an airspace intrusion.

Yemen’s armed ⁠forces ⁠said on Friday they confronted Saudi “warplanes” that ⁠allegedly attempted to ⁠prevent an Iranian civilian aircraft from landing at Sanaa International Airport.

“We warn the criminal Saudi enemy against repeating any attempt to violate our airspace or any aggression targeting our country. Such actions will be met with a comprehensive response targeting its airports and vital interests on land and sea,” Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said in a video statement.

Flights between Sanaa and Tehran ‌will continue despite any “possible consequences,” he ‌added.

Houthi media earlier reported that the aircraft successfully landed, adding that it headed back to Tehran carrying the Houthi delegation meant to attend the funeral of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a United States-Israeli strikes that triggered the Iran war.

More to come…