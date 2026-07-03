What to know about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding in NYC

The celebrity couple’s nuptials, dubbed ‘America’s royal wedding’, light up New York with excitement and speculation.

Fans are calling it “America’s royal wedding” – and it’s taking over New York.

Pop singer Taylor Swift and American football player Travis Kelce are expected to celebrate their marriage this weekend at the iconic Madison Square Garden in one of the biggest celebrity events in years.

Swift is one of the world’s most recognised musicians, with an army of fans known as “Swifties”. Kelce is one of the NFL’s biggest stars, having won three Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs. Since they started dating in 2023, theirs has become one of the most closely watched celebrity romances in recent memory.

Fans have travelled from across the United States just to soak up the energy around Madison Square Garden, and the excitement has fuelled weeks of speculation on everything from the venue to the guest list to whether the couple is already secretly married.

“She’s just so important in everyone’s life,” said Alyssa Heinen, who was outside the arena Thursday afternoon. “We grew up with Taylor Swift, and just seeing her now find love — I feel like it’s inspiring to so many women. It’s so nice to see her so happy.”

Another fan, Amanda Powell, said she and two friends had flown to New York all the way from Little Rock, Arkansas, “just to celebrate Taylor’s wedding and congratulate her on her big day”.

Here’s what we know about the wedding so far.

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When and where is the wedding taking place?

The celebrations are expected to take place on Friday at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden. According to a city permit obtained by The Associated Press, the event is scheduled to begin at 5pm (21:00 GMT) and could continue until 4am (08:00 GMT) on Saturday.

Neither Swift nor Kelce have publicly confirmed the wedding, but it has become the worst-kept secret in New York. The AP news agency has reported on the wedding plans based on information from a law enforcement official briefed on the security operation, city permits and multiple people familiar with the event.

For days now, trucks and crews have been coming and going from the venue, setting up tents and loading in equipment, with many fans wondering how the space will be transformed for a wedding.

Why is the wedding at Madison Square Garden?

At first glance, Madison Square Garden, a cavernous indoor arena more closely associated with concerts and sporting events, seems like a strange choice. But for one of the world’s most photographed couples, it also offers something few venues can: privacy.

The arena has secure entrances and relatively few windows, making it easier to shield celebrity guests from photographers and crowds gathering outside. It is also one of the few venues in New York capable of hosting a guest list of reportedly about 1,000 people.

And despite its reputation as a sport and entertainment venue, this isn’t the first wedding to take place there. Musician Sly Stone married actress Kathy Silva during a concert at the Garden in 1974, while more than 2,000 couples took part in a mass wedding there in 1982.

Who is invited?

Swift joked in a TV interview in October that “anyone I’ve ever talked to” would be invited to the wedding.

The reported guest list will bring together A-list musicians, actors, athletes, and other celebrities.

Among those photographed arriving for Thursday’s rehearsal dinner were Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Lena Dunham, Bradley Cooper and Adam Sandler. Other reported guests include Gigi Hadid, Zoe Kravitz, and Emma Stone.

NFL players, including George Kittle and Micah Parsons, are also expected to attend, as well as reporter Erin Andrews and her former NHL player husband Jarret Stoll.

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According to Page Six, Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw will perform during the celebrations, while Ed Sheeran is also rumoured to be taking the stage.

What do we know about the rehearsal dinner?

The celebrations began on Thursday evening with what the city permits described as a pre-party event.

About 100 guests arrived in black SUVs before disappearing into a large tent, where they entered Madison Square Garden through covered walkways hidden from public view.

Pink curtains were also hung over windows to prevent anyone from seeing inside.

Outside, fans gathered behind barricades hoping to catch a glimpse of the arrivals, but the extensive security meant not much was visible beyond the entrances.

What security measures are being put in place for the wedding?

For days, Madison Square Garden has been surrounded by fencing, barricades, privacy tents and covered walkways designed to shield guests from public view. Guests have reportedly signed non-disclosure agreements and will not be allowed to use their phones during the celebrations.

Reuters also reported seeing signs informing attendees that by entering the event, they agreed to maintain strict confidentiality and not discuss the hosts or other guests.

The New York Post reported that 100 police officers would be dispatched for the event. Al Jazeera reached out to a spokesperson for Mayor Zohran Mamdani for comment, but did not receive a response.

New York City Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch, on Wednesday, wouldn’t confirm that the wedding was taking place on Friday at Madison Square Garden, but did say police would be tracking an event there.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani had been asked about the wedding by reporters on several occasions.

“We are fully prepared. There isn’t anything to share beyond that,” Mamdani said in a news conference on Wednesday.

How will the wedding impact New Yorkers and July 4 traffic?

The wedding is taking place during one of New York’s busiest weekends of the year, with Fourth of July celebrations and FIFA World Cup events expected to bring extra crowds to the city.

In April, New York City issued a memorandum saying it would not approve street closure permits in select areas from July 3 to July 8, 2026, citing the expected influx of visitors.

But on Wednesday night, the city approved a street closure permit on one of the streets covered by the memo for the same date, according to records first obtained by The AP.

Winick Productions, a company that produces red carpet events, received a permit for a canopy outside the Garden, according to public records.

The event comes amid sweltering heat impacting the city and its transit infrastructure. NJ Transit, which runs into nearby Penn Station — across the street from Madison Square Garden — has delayed and even cancelled some service because of the heat. The transit system urged commuters to avoid “non-essential travel” amid a heatwave that has sweltered the region.

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Businesses near Madison Square Garden are reckoning with lower foot traffic before the wedding, according to Helen Woods, director of marketing for Tír na Nog and The Joyce Public House, both of which are watch party locations for the upcoming Argentina vs Cape Verde game.

Woods told Al Jazeera that despite claims that streets would be open to foot traffic, they are not. She said police officers would allow people with reservations through, but that would still mean less walk-in traffic for the game.

“All of those promises that the sidewalks were gonna be open have failed again, just like they did during the Knicks games,” Woods said.

“It’s not just for the restaurant. It’s for all of the employees who come in expecting a really busy night and to make money. It’s affecting everyone,” Woods added.

“It’s ironic that the high rents on this street are because of the proximity to Madison Square Garden, so we’re paying outrageous rents, and there’s an event at Madison Square Garden, but people can’t come to us. It’s just not fair.”