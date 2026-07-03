Keiko Fujimori officially declared winner of Peru presidential race

Click here to share on social media

Right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori has been declared the winner of Peru’s presidential race by the country’s electoral authority.

The announcement on Friday comes weeks after the June 7 run-off election against leftist rival Roberto Sanchez.

Fujimori had a slight lead after the official vote count ended earlier this week, with 50.13 percent to Sanchez’s 49.86 percent.

Fujimori is the daughter of the late former President Alberto Fujimori, who had been jailed for human rights abuses.

After running on a platform of cracking down on crime, she has vowed to “unite the country”, which has dealt with years of political and economic turmoil.

Fujimori and Sanchez made it to the runoff vote after defeating 33 other candidates in April.

More to come…