Saudi Arabia, US carry out strikes on Iran-backed groups in Iraq

Riyadh says its targeted attacks were done in coordination with the US military.

Saudi Arabia has carried out targeted strikes against Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq, in coordination with US Central Command (CENTCOM), according to a statement released by the Saudi Ministry of Defence.

The statement said the strikes early on Wednesday were “in response ⁠to recent drone attacks“.

It said that Saudi air defences had “intercepted and destroyed several drones that attempted to target petroleum facilities in the Eastern Province and Riyadh regions…. launched from Iraqi territory and carried out by Iran-aligned terrorist militias”.

“The Kingdom emphasizes that it does not seek escalation but will respond to any aggression it faces,” it concluded.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, days after he ordered Iraqi security agencies to investigate the drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.

“Iraq is committed to preventing Iraqi territory from being used as a route or launching point for any attack targeting brotherly or friendly countries,” the Iraqi military said in a statement on Monday.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed armed groups, denied any role in the attacks, saying the Saudi claims were “fabrications” and that “any foolish Saudi action will be met with a harsh response”.