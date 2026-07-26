Khamenei ties US-Iran peace deal to Israel ending attacks on Lebanon

Iran’s supreme leader calls for ‘absolute, unconditional termination’ of Israel’s attacks on Lebanon amid reports of renewed diplomacy.

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has said that peace between Tehran and Washington is contingent on Israel stopping its attacks on Lebanon.

Khamenei made the statement in a post on X on Sunday.

Iran “has designated the preservation of Lebanon’s territorial integrity, and the absolute, unconditional termination of the Zionist regime’s aggression as the primary condition for any agreement to ending the imposed war against the aggressive US”, he wrote.

Khamenei also voiced his support for the Lebanese group Hezbollah, its former leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and the people of southern Lebanon – the focal point of Israel’s attacks – in a series of posts.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the defense of these oppressed yet powerful mujahideen [of Hezbollah] to be its strategic mandate,” Khamenei said.

Khamenei’s intervention comes amid reports of a halt to attacks and renewed diplomacy between Iran and the United States.

Tehran has insisted that Israel must end its strikes on Lebanon as a condition for Iran ending the war with the US, enshrining that demand in the first clause of the memorandum of understanding it signed with Washington in June.

The agreement has since collapsed amid a dispute over the Strait of Hormuz.

Lebanon was drawn into the conflict in March after Hezbollah launched strikes on northern Israel, citing both the killing of then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the first day of the US-Israel war on Iran, February 28, and Israel’s near-daily bombardment of Lebanese territory, attacks Hezbollah says violated a ceasefire that had ended an earlier round of hostilities in 2024.

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On June 26, following the signing of the US-Iran memorandum, Lebanon and Israel signed a US-mediated framework agreement stipulating a phased Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory, but without a timetable for the withdrawal.

Instead, it said Israel will withdraw from occupied territories once Hezbollah is disarmed.

Iran and Hezbollah, which was not a party to the talks, have rejected the deal.

While the first phase is Israel’s withdrawal from three “pilot zones”, the Lebanese army said on Sunday that Israeli forces are obstructing the process, including by refusing to withdraw from designated territories.

As of Sunday, Israel was still bulldozing, shelling and conducting combing operations with machineguns across large areas of southern Lebanese territory it is occupying.

At least 4,329 people have been killed, while 37 Israeli soldiers and four Israeli civilians have died in the latest round of violence in Lebanon.

Israel violated a previous ceasefire with Hezbollah more than 10,000 times, according to United Nations peacekeepers.

Mojtaba Khamenei is the son of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. He was selected as supreme leader after the US and Israel’s assassination of his father.

Mojtaba Khamenei’s statement on Lebanon comes as war spreads into Yemen, with reports of an exchange of attacks between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia.