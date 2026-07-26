Israeli air strike on a vehicle in Gaza kills two Hamas security officials

The head of internal security for Hamas in central Gaza was among the dead.

An Israeli air strike has killed two Hamas security officials including Colonel Wael Musa al-Ladawi, a senior officer who was head of the group’s internal security service in central Gaza, according to the interior ministry.

Al-Ladawi was killed along with Ramez Tawfiq Abu Zureiq on Sunday when the car they were travelling in through the city of Deir al-Balah was struck. Footage posted by the Shehab News Agency showed a charred vehicle in the middle of the road, with clouds of thick smoke obscuring the view.

The bodies of the two men were taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

On Saturday, the head of the Hamas police force in northern Gaza was killed in an Israeli attack. Israel said he was also a member of the Hamas military wing.

Hamas said the killing was part of Israel’s strategy to sow chaos in Gaza by destroying all state institutions, making it impossible to administer the territory.

Since a notional ceasefire went into effect on October 10, Israel has continued to carry out attacks on a near-daily basis, rendering the truce worthless. Peace talks have also stalled, with the Board of Peace, established by United States President Donald Trump, yet to achieve anything of note.

Earlier this week, Hamas elected a new leader, Khalil al-Hayya, almost two years after his predecessor Yahya Sinwar was killed by Israeli forces in Gaza.