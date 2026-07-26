Eighteen people missing in South China Sea after Vietnamese ship sank

There were 62 people aboard the vessel when it sank, all of them Vietnamese nationals.

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At least 18 people are missing in the South China Sea after a Vietnamese cargo ship sank.

Chinese and Vietnamese authorities were still searching on Sunday for the missing, all of whom are Vietnamese nationals. According to state-run Chinese news channel CGTN, 62 people were aboard the vessel when it sank on Friday evening.

Chinese authorities first became aware of the situation 24 hours later, on Saturday evening, after detecting the vessel’s distress flare. Since then, 44 people have been rescued.

The ship is 70 metres (230 feet) long and can carry up to 999 tonnes.

China has dispatched six vessels and a rescue helicopter, while Vietnam has also sent a ship to assist with rescue efforts.

The resource-rich South China Sea is at the centre of a major dispute between several states, including China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei.

Beijing claims the majority of the territory and has created artificial islands and naval patrols to consolidate its control.

All six countries have competing claims to the Spratly Islands, an archipelago comprising more than 100 small islands and potentially energy resources.