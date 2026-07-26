Berlin police shoot dead suspect in car-ramming attack at Pride event

Abdul Ballout, a German citizen with Lebanese roots, accused of carrying out an ‘Islamic terror attack’.

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German police have shot dead the suspect wanted in a car-ramming attack on Berlin’s Pride march.

Abdul Ballout, a German citizen with Lebanese roots, was killed on Sunday as he attacked officers with a bladed weapon, police said. Officials said all indications pointed to a “Islamic terror attack”.

Ballout was shot after a search that lasted nearly 24 hours. He was the main suspect in the attack that took place on Saturday evening in which a van drove into a crowd in central Berlin. The car ramming killed one person and injured 29.

The shooting occurred in the German capital’s Spandau district. Police said Ballout died despite efforts to resuscitate him.

“Around 6 p.m. (1600 GMT), the suspect involved in yesterday’s attack in Tiergarten was located at an allotment garden complex in Spandau,” Berlin police wrote on social media.

“According to initial findings, he ran towards officers while armed with a bladed weapon; police … subsequently opened fire. Despite immediate resuscitation efforts by the Berlin Fire Department, he died at the scene.”

More to come …