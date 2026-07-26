DEVELOPING STORY,
News

Berlin police shoot dead suspect in car-ramming attack at Pride event

Abdul Ballout, a German citizen with Lebanese roots, accused of carrying out an ‘Islamic terror attack’.

Save

This undated handout image released by Polizei Berlin on July 26, 2026 shows a 21-year old suspect identified by police as Abdul B. in a public appeal for his arrest, after a car ploughed into a crowd near Berlin's Gay Pride celebrations killing one person and wounding 16 others. Berlin police described the suspect as slender, about 1.90 metres (6 feet 3 inches) tall, with black hair, wearing a black hoodie and white trousers. (Photo by Handout / POLIZEI BERLIN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / POLIZEI BERLIN" - HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
This undated handout image released by the Berlin police on July 26, 2026, shows a 21-year old suspect identified by police as Abdul Ballout in a public appeal for his arrest after a car ploughed into a crowd near Berlin's Pride celebrations, killing one person and injuring 29 [Handout/Berlin police via AFP]
Published On 26 Jul 2026

German police have shot dead the suspect wanted in a car-ramming attack on Berlin’s Pride march.

Abdul Ballout, a German citizen with Lebanese roots, was killed on Sunday as he attacked officers with a bladed weapon, police said. Officials said all indications pointed to a “Islamic terror attack”.

Ballout was shot after a search that lasted nearly 24 hours. He was the main suspect in the attack that took place on Saturday evening in which a van drove into a crowd in central Berlin. The car ramming killed one person and injured 29.

The shooting occurred in the German capital’s Spandau district. Police said Ballout died despite efforts to resuscitate him.

“Around 6 p.m. (1600 GMT), the suspect involved in yesterday’s attack in Tiergarten was located at an allotment garden complex in Spandau,” Berlin police wrote on social media.

“According to initial findings, he ran towards officers while armed with a bladed weapon; police … subsequently opened fire. Despite immediate resuscitation efforts by the Berlin Fire Department, he died at the scene.”

More to come …

Advertisement