Who is Afrah al-Zouba, Yemen’s first female foreign minister?

In a historic first, Afrah al-Zouba was appointed Yemeni foreign minister on July 23, as the country’s war continues.

Afrah al-Zouba’s appointment as Yemen’s foreign minister on Thursday is attracting attention – she’s the first woman to be appointed to that role, or any of the country’s most prominent cabinet posts.

But al-Zouba’s rise has been decades in the making, shaped by a career spanning development, diplomacy, and some of the most consequential political negotiations in Yemen’s recent history.

Al-Zouba spent more than 25 years working primarily in development and peacebuilding, then transitioned into government work, most recently appointed in February as minister for planning and international cooperation. Prior to that, she was the head of the body responsible for absorbing foreign aid to Yemen.

She first came to national prominence in the Arab country after the 2011 revolution. She served as the first deputy secretary-general of the National Dialogue Conference, the transitional body tasked with overseeing Yemen’s move away from longtime former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, and drafting a new constitution.

From development to politics

Al-Zouba is originally from al-Bayda in central Yemen. She initially trained as a pharmacist, earning a bachelor’s degree from Sanaa University, before studying for a master’s degree in community health and health economics in Malaysia, then an MBA at the University of Science and Technology back in Yemen.

That combination of health, economics and management would form the basis of a career increasingly focused on development policy and government reform.

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Her early career working for SOUL for Development, a Yemeni non-governmental organisation, took her to some of the country’s poorest and most marginalised communities.

There, her focus was on projects aimed at reducing poverty and improving access to health and education services in rural areas. She later worked with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on programmes covering governance and democracy, conflict mitigation and efforts to expand opportunities for women and young people.

Her work increasingly brought her into government.

In 2019, she served as an adviser to then Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik on humanitarian relief and development, at a time when years of war had left Yemen facing one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.

Two years later, she was appointed to her donor-facing role as the executive director of the Executive Bureau for Accelerating Aid Absorption and Supporting Policy Reforms.

Political transition

Between 2013 and 2015, al-Zouba was first deputy secretary-general of the National Dialogue Conference, an ambitious process intended to bring Yemen’s competing political and social groups together to agree on the shape of a new political system.

Al-Zouba helped oversee the conference’s technical and organisational work and contributed to preparing and drafting the final document that set out its conclusions.

She later served on the Constitution Drafting Committee, which was tasked with turning the political agreements between Yemen’s different political groupings and independents into a proposed new constitution.

Ultimately, that process failed as the Houthi movement, which had been part of the National Dialogue Conference, rejected the process’s outcomes and instead marched on Sanaa, taking control of the capital in September 2014.

The country descended into a war that it has not yet emerged from, but the dialogue remains one of the most significant attempts in recent decades to build a negotiated political settlement.

Peacebuilding and diplomacy

While critics doubt that al-Zouba has the necessary diplomatic experience to carry out the sensitive role of foreign minister, she has been involved in peacebuilding initiatives over the past decade.

Between 2016 and 2017, al-Zouba was one of a handful of Yemeni women invited by the United Nations to take part in consultations connected to the Yemeni peace process, conducted in Kuwait at the time.

Her involvement reflected a broader push to increase the participation of Yemeni women in peace efforts, even as they remained underrepresented in formal negotiations between the warring parties.

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Now firmly inside the tent, her role as foreign minister comes at a particularly sensitive time for the Yemeni government and the country as a whole.

The government is attempting to unite Yemen’s anti-Houthi forces under one chain of command, and properly establish itself in the south and east – the areas not controlled by the Houthis. After four years of relative calm, violence is again escalating, with the potential for all-out war between the Houthis and the government on the horizon.

Al-Zouba will likely find herself putting forward the government’s case in the wider region, to the West and at the United Nations, as the Yemeni state seeks to re-establish its control over the whole country.