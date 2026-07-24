US records 2,318 measles cases, already surpassing 2025 total

Scientists warn that falling vaccination rates leave vulnerable groups such as young children more exposed to disease.

The United States has recorded 2,318 cases of measles since the beginning of 2026, surpassing the record-breaking tally from 2025 with five months of the year remaining.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) logged the figure in an update shared on Friday. The agency recorded 2,289 cases of measles the previous year, itself the highest figure in more than 30 years.

“What we’re able to count and report is almost always an underestimate of what actually occurred, because it relies on people being willing to be able to get tested, to share information with healthcare providers and with public health,” Dr Varun Shetty, chief epidemiologist for the state of Texas, told The Associated Press.

“Sometimes that just doesn’t happen.”

The sharp spike in cases points to a resurgence of a disease that had previously been virtually eliminated through successful vaccination campaigns. The US eliminated local measles spread in 2000.

But such vaccination efforts have come under increased attack from sceptics, including prominent members of the administration of US President Donald Trump, who have sought to roll back vaccinations despite a strong scientific consensus regarding their effectiveness.

This year has become the country’s worst year for measles outbreaks since 1991, with major outbreaks taking place in states such as South Carolina, Utah and Arizona. A 95 percent community vaccination rate is needed to prevent such outbreaks.

Health authorities in South Carolina, battling the largest measles outbreak in 35 years, say that 997 cases have been recorded, although they noted that the figure is a likely undercount.

National vaccination rates for kindergartners to protect them from diseases, such as measles, mumps, and rubella, dropped to 92.5 percent in the 2024-2025 school year, with even more pronounced declines in particular communities.

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Young children and people with fragile immune systems are often most at risk during outbreaks.

“It’s really critical, not only for individual people, but for communities, to have high vaccination coverage,” Shetty said.