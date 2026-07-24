Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets with far-right US activist Laura Loomer

Pro-Israel Trump ally sits down with Ukrainian president as she says Russia is helping Iran kill US soldiers.

Laura Loomer, a far-right American activist and close ally of US President Donald Trump, has met and interviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reversing years of hostility towards Ukraine.

Loomer said she interviewed Zelenskyy on Thursday for her show on the social media platform Rumble, after telling her nearly 2 million followers on X that she had been wrong to repeat Russian propaganda.

The right-wing commentator said she does not care if Republicans who oppose Ukraine disavow her. “They will come to see how evil Russia is as they continue funding Iran with weapons to murder US soldiers as they call for President Trump to be assassinated,” she wrote in a social media post.

Loomer had long opposed US support for Kyiv, once calling Ukraine corrupt and full of “Nazi apologists”, a charge that Russia invoked to justify its 2022 full-scale invasion of its neighbour.

She has also called Zelenskyy a “Jihadi apologist” for meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy’s office hailed the visit, stating that it was “really important that [Loomer] is in Ukraine and sees things with her own eyes as they are”.

Loomer calls herself a “proud Islamophobe”, frequently attacking Islam and Muslim figures on her social media platforms. She is also an ardent supporter of Israel and Trump’s deportation policies.

While she has no official role in the Trump administration, according to US media reports, she has a close personal relationship with the president. She was granted Pentagon press credentials last year.

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She also claimed a role in the October 2025 detention of British journalist Sami Hamdi, a critic of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, whose US visa was revoked.

“You’re lucky his only fate is being arrested and deported,” she wrote.

After two gunmen killed three people at a mosque in San Diego in May, Loomer doubled down on her anti-Muslim rhetoric, saying that immigration authorities should investigate the targeted Islamic centre.

She also called for the deportation of all Muslims from the US, describing them as an “invasive species”.

In April 2026, she said she reported to the State Department an Iranian national for allegedly being the niece of the late Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, leading to the revocation of the woman’s US residency.

The meeting between Zelenskyy and Loomer could carry important implications for the US administration’s relationship with Kyiv.

Trump and segments of his base have long expressed scepticism of the US support for Ukraine, especially during the tenure of President Joe Biden.

The current US administration has pressed for a resolution to the war. Trump had promised to end the conflict on the first day of his presidency, but his diplomatic efforts, including several calls and meetings with Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, have yet to achieve a breakthrough.