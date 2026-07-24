Saudi’s strike Yemen’s Houthi-held Hodeidah: Rebel media

Click here to share on social media

Saudi Arabia has launched strikes on Yemen’s Houthi-held city of Hodeidah, according to media controlled by the rebel group that controls large parts of the country.

Houthi security sources reported late on Friday that sites had been hit. Separate reports said that a Saudi ship had been hit in the Red Sea.

The strikes come amid high tension, after the Houthis announced a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia and targeted several of its ships.

The attack appears to escalate the conflict currently rending the region, as the United States engages in hostilities with Iran, and Israel persists in implementing military operations in Gaza and Lebanon.

“A Saudi aggression targeted Hodeida province,” the rebels’ Al Masirah TV reported in a post.

More to come.