‘Extremely disappointing’: US trade partners respond to Trump’s new tariffs

Countries across the world have responded to the latest round of tariffs imposed by the administration of United States President Donald Trump.

The reactions on Friday came the day after Washington imposed the new measures, targeting more than 80 countries with rates ranging from 10 percent to 12.5 percent on goods.

The administration justified the levies under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, saying that the countries in question failed to adequately restrict imported goods made with forced labour. Many of the countries targeted have rejected the allegation.

Trump has aggressively pursued tariffs as part of a wider strategy to jumpstart US manufacturing and address what he has described as uneven trade relations. But he has regularly faced major setbacks, with his signature reciprocal tariffs eventually deemed unconstitutional by the US Supreme Court.

The latest duties were imposed as another 10 percent global tariff reached its legal time limit on Thursday night, provoking accusations that Trump was again misusing US law.

Here’s how allies and adversaries alike have responded:

Australia

Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell rejected any claims linking Australia, a major exporter of beef, gold and copper, to forced labour.

“We believe that amongst all of the countries in the world, Australia does take the issue of slavery, modern slavery, seriously, and will continue to do that,” Farrell told reporters in Adelaide.

Australia will “continue to lobby the United States” to remove the tariffs.

Advertisement

New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called the new tariffs “extremely disappointing to see”.

“The US investigation did not provide meaningful evidence to support claims in relation to forced labour,” he wrote on social media.

United Kingdom

A British government spokesman said the latest tariffs will have “no negative change” on exports, despite being targeted by the new US policy.

Previous US/UK trade agreements have exempted several industries from further tariffs.

“We take forced labour very ‌‌seriously to ensure that in global supply chains UK businesses are not complicit,” the spokesman said.

“The US ‌‌has recognised the steps the UK is taking, which is why there are no additional tariffs ‌‌for the UK under this announcement.”

Japan

The Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan, Minoru Kihara, objected to the administration’s claims.

“It is regrettable that tariffs have been imposed on the grounds that Japan does not have a system prohibiting the import of forced labour products, even though Japanese industry and trade operate in accordance with international norms,” he said at a news conference on Friday.

However, he added that Japan has “confirmed with the US” that the total tariffs would not exceed a 15 percent rate set in a trade agreement reached between the countries last year.

European Union

The European Commission, the chief executive body of the EU, responded to the announcement of the tariffs with cautious optimism.

It said the new policy did not appear to stray from a previous trade agreement between the US and EU.

“The EU notes positively the fact that this outcome is in line with the US tariff commitments agreed under the EU-US Joint Statement,” a European Commission spokesperson said.

China

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs rebuked the new 12.5 percent levy and reiterated the country’s longstanding rejection of unilateral tariffs.

“Tariff wars and trade wars do not serve any parties’ interests,” ministry spokesman Lin Jian said in a news conference on Friday.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet again in September, following previous talks in Beijing that set new trade agreements in May.

India

Textile and clothing exporters in India responded with concern to the new tariffs.

A top trade association noted that India had not been included in a list of countries whose exports of some products, particularly those made from US cotton, would be subject to tariff exemptions.

“The differential treatment risks diverting sourcing orders for textile and apparel items away from India,” said Ashwin Chandran, Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry.