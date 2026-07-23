UK’s Burnham tells Scotland new independence vote is off limits

Visiting Scotland, Burnham says a new referendum would detract from efforts to grow the economy.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has closed the door on a new vote for Scottish independence, saying such a referendum is off limits.

Burnham, who became premier on July 20, made the remarks during a meeting with Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney in Glasgow on Thursday.

He said a new Scottish independence referendum would detract from efforts to grow the economy and bring down the cost of living, which he has made a major priority of his new administration.

Scotland held an independence referendum in 2014 in which 55 percent of people voted to remain part of the United Kingdom.

But Scotland’s government has since pushed for another vote, arguing conditions have changed with the UK’s decision to leave the European Union, which 62 percent of Scots opposed.

Swinney has said that Scottish independence could help bring the country out of “political chaos and economic stagnation” and into “greater security and prosperity” as an EU member.

Britain’s top court has ruled that the Scottish government cannot hold a second referendum on independence without approval from the British parliament.

‘Agree to disagree’

Burnham reportedly told Swinney during a call on Tuesday that the two would have to “agree to disagree” on the question of Scottish independence.

Instead, Burnham has said his government will focus on pursuing “practical measures to help people live well” across “every postcode” in the UK.

“I’m not focused on point scoring or discussing constitutional changes like referendums,” said Burnham, in a statement shared by the UK government.

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In his Thursday meeting with Swinney, Burnham raised his plans for “devolution” to increase more local autonomy and power, which he believes can revive struggling economies.

Downing Street said Burnham welcomed Swinney’s “willingness to engage in that process”.

Later on Thursday, Burnham was also due to meet with Wales First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth, before attending the opening of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.