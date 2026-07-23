Minnesota man who killed Democratic lawmaker sentenced to life in US prison

Judge says that long sentence is merited for slaying of state Democratic lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark.

A man who pleaded guilty to assassinating a top Democratic lawmaker in the state of Minnesota has been sentenced to two life terms plus 40 years in prison, in a case that underscored growing concerns over political violence in the United States.

Vance Boelter, who pleaded guilty in June to the slaying of House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, was sentenced on Thursday. The 59-year-old also seriously wounded state Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in the attacks in June of last year.

Victims and their friends and family shared how the Minneapolis-area attacks, which targeted several state Democratic officials, changed their lives in emotional comments on Thursday.

“The defendant looked me in the eyes and pulled the trigger. The defendant looked at my wife and chose to do the same,” Hoffman said in the courtroom. “My wife and I now live with injuries. We live with our bodies remembering the gunfire.”

US District Judge John R Tunheim said that the sentence was the longest he has ever imposed in thousands of cases, but that he believes “it is deserved”.

Boelter stated that he spent months identifying and stalking his planned targets. He then drove to their homes disguised as a police officer to carry out the attacks, which were followed by the largest police search in the Midwestern state’s history.

“I could not fathom why I was spared and [Hortman] was not,” said Democratic State Representative Kristin Bahner, who was on vacation when the attacker went to her home. “You failed because I carry her with me. In my mind and in my heart, she guides me.”

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Federal defender Manny Atwal said that Boelter, who offered little reaction to the proceedings, showed his remorse by pleading guilty.

Family members of Mark Hortman expressed disappointment that Boelter could not be given the death sentence, which prosecutors agreed not to seek in exchange for a guilty plea.

“To every person I have caused loss, pain, heartache, confusion, sadness, shame, or loneliness, I am truly sorry,” said Boelter.