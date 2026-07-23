Five soldiers killed in southern Thailand checkpoint attack

The assault in Narathiwat came a day after a car bombing elsewhere in the province wounded a police officer.

Five Thai paramilitary soldiers have been killed and six civilians wounded in an attack on a security checkpoint in the country’s rebel-hit south, according to the army.

The assault took place on Wednesday evening at the Buketa Sami checkpoint in Narathiwat province.

Attackers used gunfire and pipe bombs against members of Task Force Ranger Regiment 45 while they were guarding the area, the army said. No group has claimed responsibility, and authorities have not announced any arrests.

The army paid tribute to the soldiers, saying their “service and sacrifice will be remembered and honoured with the highest respect”.

The attack was one of the deadliest against Thai security forces in recent years and comes amid renewed concern over violence in the country’s southern border provinces.

The checkpoint assault came a day after a car bomb exploded outside the former Tanyong police station elsewhere in Narathiwat, injuring an officer and damaging the building.

Police were searching for two suspects seen fleeing on a motorcycle after Tuesday’s bombing. It was the first car bombing recorded in the southern border region this year, according to Thailand’s The Nation.

Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala provinces are predominantly populated by ethnic Malay Muslims and have been at the centre of an armed separatist conflict since 2004. More than 7,000 people have been killed, including civilians, security personnel and fighters.

Formal talks between the Thai government and the Barisan Revolusi Nasional, the main separatist group, were expected to resume in June after a rise in violence. The negotiations have struggled to resolve disagreements over self-government, security measures and political representation.