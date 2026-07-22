US and Saudi Arabia announce nuclear cooperation deal

Trump administration says ‘historic’ agreement will ‘reinforce global nonproliferation standards’ and create jobs in US.

The United States and Saudi Arabia have reached a civilian nuclear cooperation deal, the administration of US President Donald Trump announced, as Washington and Riyadh push to deepen ties.

The US Department of Energy hailed the agreement as “historic” on Wednesday, saying that US companies will provide nuclear technology to the kingdom.

The deal consists of an accord under Section 123 of the Atomic Energy Act of 1954, known as a 123 agreement, “alongside an accompanying bilateral safeguards agreement”, the department said.

“These agreements reflect our two nations’ shared commitment to strengthening US-Saudi commercial relations, delivering prosperity at home and security to our allies abroad,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in a statement.

“Rest assured, these agreements uphold the highest standards of nuclear safety and nonproliferation, while relying on the world’s best nuclear technology and scientists, designed right here in the United States.”

Some US media reports have suggested that the deal will allow Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium domestically rather than import nuclear fuel from the US.

The Energy Department’s statement did not provide details on enrichment. If the reports are confirmed, the deal is likely to face opposition in Washington.

‘Reinforce global standards’

The statement called the agreement a “decades-long, multi-billion-dollar partnership” and said it will now be submitted to Congress for review.

Trump, together with Israel, launched a war on Iran in February to prevent the country from enriching uranium and acquiring a nuclear weapon, which Tehran denies seeking.

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The US and Israel also bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities last year.

The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) does not prohibit uranium enrichment – a process of isolating and garnering the most radioactive variant, or isotope, of the uranium atom. But highly-enriched uranium can be used to produce nuclear weapons.

Israel is the only country in the region that is believed to possess a nuclear arsenal.

The Trump administration said the deal with Saudi Arabia will create jobs in the US, “reinforce global nonproliferation standards”, and strengthen the strategic partnership with Riyadh.

The announcement comes as the US-Israel war on Iran continues to rage. During the hostilities, Iran has launched missiles and drones against bases hosting US troops in the region, as well as some energy facilities in the Gulf.