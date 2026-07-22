Ukraine’s new military chief pledges to escalate retaliation against Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is due to meet US counterpart Marco Rubio, but progress towards peace unlikely.

Ukraine’s new military chief has announced plans to expand offensive operations against Russia, including missions behind enemy lines, after being appointed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Mykhailo Drapatyi, named commander of Ukraine’s armed forces on Wednesday, said the military would “continue and intensify offensive operations in all domains” as Kyiv seeks to pressure Russian forces.

“Difficult work lies ahead, so we will proceed without loud promises, with responsibility for our decisions and respect for the people who are holding the front line and helping Ukraine endure,” Drapatyi said in a post on Facebook.

Drapatyi’s appointment comes as Ukraine gains some momentum on the front lines – it claims to have recaptured 700 square km (270 square miles) of ⁠its territory this year – and as both sides intensify air strikes against the other’s vital infrastructure.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian strikes hit warehouses in southern Russia belonging to Russian online retailer Wildberries for the second time this week, injuring ⁠several people, according to the company’s boss, Tatyana Kim.

⁠Zelenskyy said Ukrainian drones had ⁠hit what he described as logistics hubs involved in supplying the Russian military in the area, without naming the retailer.

Zelenskyy also said Ukrainian attacks hit an ⁠oil depot, a ⁠tanker and four cargo ships from ⁠Russia’s “shadow fleet” ⁠in the Black Sea and the ‌Sea of Azov.

Russia hits Ukrainian cargo ships, claims to capture territory

Russia’s Ministry of Defence claimed a series of attacks on Ukraine Wednesday, including on cargo ships and storage facilities.

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The ministry said Russian attacks targeted a dry-cargo ship unloading at Chornomorsk port, as well as a military cargo store and ‌fuel and lubricant storage tanks.

Russian attacks also hit loading and storage facilities at Odesa, a cargo ship and a bulk carrier that were transporting cargo ⁠to Odesa for the ⁠Ukrainian military, and three warehouses storing drones, according to the ministry.

The ministry claimed Russian forces made new battlefield advances, capturing ‌the settlements of Artilne in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region ⁠and Blahodatne ⁠in Zaporizhzhia region.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did not think the appointment of Drapatyi as Ukraine’s new military chief would change the situation on the frontline.

Rubio, Lavrov to meet tomorrow

Both Moscow and Kyiv have intensified air strikes in recent months, with Russia increasingly using ballistic missiles that Ukraine has struggled to intercept amid shortages of Patriot air defence systems.

Zelenskyy said on Wednesday he discussed licences for Patriot air ⁠defence system production with ⁠visiting US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker. He described obtaining more Patriot interceptors as a “critical priority”.

United States-led talks on ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have been stalled for months, with Washington’s focus largely turned towards its war on Iran.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday he would meet with his US counterpart Marco Rubio on Thursday in Manila on the sidelines of the ASEAN gathering of south-east Asian foreign ministers.

Rubio also confirmed the upcoming meeting, saying he would see if there was an opportunity to renew Ukraine peace talks.

He said the US remains open to playing a role in ending the conflict “if that opportunity presents itself”.