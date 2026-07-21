Moldova chooses new prime minister as it pushes for EU membership

Political newcomer Vasile Tofan inherits his predecessors mandate to push Moldova closer to Europe and away from Russia.

Moldova’s parliament has elected financier Vasile Tofan as prime minister and approved his new government.

Tofan was approved by 53 votes to 21, with 21 abstentions, on Tuesday, ending three weeks of uncertainty and reaffirming the previous government’s pro-European Union mandate.

He replaces Alexandru Munteanu, who suddenly stepped down without a clear reason only eight months into his term, forcing his cabinet to resign.

“Our programme is called ‘The European Economy, an Effective State’. This is the commitment we will work towards, and it is by this commitment that we ask to be judged,” Tofan said in parliament.

Although Tofan is not affiliated with any party, he has received the backing of President Maia Sandu and her Party of Action and Solidarity. Sandu, who nominated Tofan, said Moldova needed a united government to reach EU membership.

The country is one of Europe’s poorest; its economy grew 2.4 percent last year. The new prime minister promises to revive the economy, cut budget deficits, sell off state-owned companies and press ahead with EU membership.

His roadmap seeks to advance Moldova’s EU membership talks this year, reach an accession deal by the end of 2028 and be ready to join the bloc by 2030.

Moldova won EU candidate status alongside Ukraine in 2022, and the two opened membership talks last month.

For decades, power in Moldova has shifted between pro-EU parties and those wanting closer ties with Russia, which the EU accuses of meddling in the country’s elections. Moldova has a Romanian-speaking majority, but a large minority of its citizens speak Russian.

Advertisement

Full membership in the EU is still years away and depends on prerequisite reforms that Moldova agreed to undertake when it accepted candidacy.